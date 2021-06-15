2021-06-15 17:01:49.017 $1 Million Scratchers Prize Won In Joplin

2021-06-15 17:01:49.017

Howard Turner of Joplin uncovered one of the top prizes in the Missouri Lottery’s “100X The Bucks” Scratchers game when he revealed a “100X” symbol over a $10,000 prize, meaning the prize value was multiplied by 100.

“I’ve hit ‘100X’ before, but it was $5, so [a total of] $500,” he explained. “That’s what I figured I won this time.”

Turner scratched the rest of the ticket before actually uncovering the prize that would be multiplied by 100.

“When I saw the ‘1’ and all the zeroes after, I thought, ‘Something ain’t right,’” he recalled.

“It took me a minute to have the realization that it was $1 million,” he continued. “I scanned it there at the store and had to verify for myself. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Turner purchased his winning ticket at Shell Food Mart, 3308 E. 32nd Street, in Joplin.

“100X The Bucks” is a $10 Scratchers game with more than $15.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including another $1 million top prize and three $50,000 prizes.

Turner’s ticket is the 164th Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket to win a prize of $1 million or more, and it’s the 582nd time a prize of $1 million or more has been won on any game since 1986.