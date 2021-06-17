Hand Sanitizer Market to Grow at Significant CAGR of 9.1% during 2020-2025 | Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Hand Sanitizers Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Poduct Type (Gels, Liquids, Sprays, Others), By End User (Households, Commercials/Institutions, Hospitals & Health Centers), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Hand Sanitizers Market - Information by Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast till 2025” the market is predicted to grow at a substantial CAGR of 9.1% during the Forecast period.

Market Scope

MRFR data suggests that the worldwide hand sanitizer market can thrive in the approaching years owing to growing severity of the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in stressful and cautionary impact on people. Top-notch FMCG companies are capitalizing on the largescale demand for sanitization and hygiene products. Start-ups are deploying robust marketing strategies to gain worldwide recognition. The increase in demand of hand sanitizers is creating the need for high production supply chain due to COVID are acting as potential restrains. However, automation technologies are observed to solve manufacturing and logistics issues, in turn, improving sales of hand sanitizers, thus can contribute to the expansion of the hand sanitizer market on a global scale.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players in the Hand Sanitizer Market listed by MRFR are:

Unilever Group (UK)

C. Johnson & Son, Inc. (US)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US)

Procter & Gamble Co. (US)

GOJO Industries, Inc. (US

Edgewell Personal Care (US),

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (UK)

L Brands (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)

Major companies are also running online campaigns to raise awareness about proper hygiene and the use of such products. To illustrate, Dabur, a reputed FMCG in India, is running a series of online awareness campaigns through social media sites, advertisements, and mainstream media in spreading awareness among consumers to take health safety measures in the COVID-19 crisis. Hindustan Unilever, is an Indian consumer goods company, a subsidiary of British Unilever company; is advertising its Lifebuoy brands products in national newspapers, along with precautionary measures in COVID-19 crisis.

Market Drivers

Growing awareness about health and safety measures can prompt the growth of market in the near future.

The increase in cases of diseases, such as COVID-19, along with the presence of other intense diseases, such as; Ebola, and H1N1, are observed to take form of epidemic and pandemic due to lack of hygiene.

The surge in sales of hand sanitizer for both personal and commercial use is likely to promote the market in the foreseeable future.

Segmentation Analysis of Hand Sanitizer Market

The segment assessment of the global hand sanitizer market is based on product type, distribution channel, and end-user.

High Application of Gels to Earn Profit for Hand Sanitizer Market

The product type-based segments of the hand sanitizer market are gels, sprays, and liquids among others. The gels segment is likely to hold the largest share of the worldwide market by 2025. MRFR identified the gel segment to garner considerable revenue for the market.

Hospital Segment to Lead Hand Sanitizer Market

The End-User-based segments of the and sanitizer market are households, commercials or institutions, and hospitals & health centers. The hospitals and health centers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment through the analysis term.

Store-Based Segment to Benefit Hand Sanitizer Market

The distribution channel-based segments of the hand sanitizer market are Store-Based and non-store based. The store-based segments of the hand sanitizers market is expected to thrive in the approaching years. The surge in sales of hand sanitizer through store-based retailers is identified as a eminent factor for market expansion. The store-based segments of the hand sanitizer market comprise supermarkets and hypermarkets, and specialty stores among and others. The expansion of the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment can dominate the market rise in the years to come.

Regional Study of Hand Sanitizer Market

North America Hand Sanitizer to Earn Considerable Revenue

In North America, the hand sanitizer market is expected to gain high revenue by 2025. The rising need for maintaining high hygiene standards and the spreading consumer awareness can prompt the market in the years to come. MRFR findings reveals that the US is likely to head the market in the analysis tenure. Easy accessibility, growing access to online platforms, and the presence of reputed global producers of hand sanitizers are identified as potential factors that can contribute to the robust expansion of the hand sanitizer market in the North America region.

APAC Hand Sanitizer Market to Rise High Profit by 2025

In Asia Pacific, the hand sanitizer market is expected to create new lucrative scope for the hand sanitizer market to thrive in the forecast term. The hike in purchase capacity of people in the emerging economies of APAC can favor the market.

