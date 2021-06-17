FOODY TV SIGNS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH WHITE RHINO VODKA, AN ENTERTAINMENT ARTS RESEARCH INC. BRAND (OTC PINK: EARI)
Foody TV, to produce White Rhino Vodka Branding, Marketing and Advertising content for Foody’s Video and Social Media Platform worldwide.
Entertainment Arts Research Inc (OTCMKTS:EARI)
This is not only about selling award winning Vodka but about trying to save the almost extinct Rhinos in Africa.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Publicly held Entertainment Arts Research, Inc. (OTC PINK: EARI) and FOODY TV Acquisitions of Florida Inc., is proud to announce the signing of a Production Partnership with White Rhino Vodka for the development of Branding, Marketing and Advertising of the White Rhino Vodka product line for Streaming and Social Media platforms.
In a statement from the Company – “Foody TV is excited about this opportunity. This is not only about selling award winning Vodka but about trying to save the almost extinct Rhinos in Africa. For every bottle of Vodka sold, a donation is made to the International Rhino Foundation. What is happening to the Rhino population in Africa is devastating and they are losing to poachers. Every year, more and more are brutally killed for their horns, with the global population dwindling to less than 20,000. We could see them become extinct in the next few years. Creating awareness for the defenseless Rhino by incorporating the product into our programing for Sponsorship, Product Placement, Advertising and Content Development will generate much needed support for the International White Rhino Foundation. As the EARI group grows, we will commit to and further support this worthy cause. There is tremendous potential with all the brands we own and now that we are turning the corner on COVID, we believe that the future is looking extremely bright!”
ABOUT US -FOODY TV is an OTT channel that is Streaming on Apple TV, ROKU, Android TV, Android App, ITUNES, Amazon Fire Stick, just to name a few. And consists of cooking segments that are: food, food related and/or restaurant related. Our content can be shot on a smart Phone or a multi-Camera production and still fit our business model. The more authentic the better, that is what Foody is all about! We are asked “Who is your competition?” And we respond our competition is “YouTube!”. Our Personalities span from the home cook to Celebrity Chefs to Celebrities and our channel is growing every day!
About White Rhino Vodka – White Rhino Vodka was conceived by two good friends who just enjoyed drinking Vodka in their garage, so much so that they decided to create their own brand with a great cause. After countless hours of research and experimentation in the garage where it all began and after a few bumps in the road and lots of dedication, research, and product perfection, White Rhino Vodka was born!
