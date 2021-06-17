Global Mucormycosis Treatment Market is estimated to be US$ 822.0 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina, CA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mucormycosis treatment market accounted for US$ 399.7 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 822.0 Million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5 %. Mucormycosis is a life-threatening invasive fungal disease that, despite treatment, has a high rate of morbidity and mortality. Mucormycosis can manifest in a variety of ways in humans, especially in immunocompromised patients and diabetics. Infections of the rhino-orbital-cerebral and pulmonary systems are the most common syndromes caused by these fungi. Mucormycosis is a fungus caused by the mucormycetes, a group of moulds. Additionally, inhaling fungal spores can damage the lungs and sinuses, and the disease can penetrate the body through wounds such as cuts, scrapes, burns, or other forms of skin trauma.

The report " Global Mucormycosis Treatment Market, By Species (Cunninghamella, Saksenaea, Rhizopus, Rhizomucor, mucor, Lichtheimia, Apophysomyces and others), By Diagnosis method (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Tissue Biopsy and others.), By Treatment (Amphotericin B therapy, Antifungal medication, surgery, and others), By End-user, (hospitals, clinics, research organization, medical institute and others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

Key Highlights:

European governments have introduced incentive programs to promote the anti-infective drug industry while also lowering risk and cost for manufacturers.

In 2021, Bharat Serums & Vaccines (BSV) is the first Indian company to receive approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Liposomal Amphotericin B, an antifungal medicine used to treat mucormycosis.

Analyst View:

The mucormycosis market is being driven by an increase in the prevalence of fungal infections, an increase in the incidence of immunological diseases, and greater access to a wide range of drugs. Furthermore, an increasing geriatric population, increased government spending, and the healthcare expenditure have all contributed to the market's rise. Treatment side effects and the presence of misbranded and counterfeit products, on the other hand, may stifle market development. The rising number of diabetic patients, especially in Europe's developed countries, is another factor driving the mucormycosis market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Mucormycosis Treatment Market, By Species (Cunninghamella, Saksenaea, Rhizopus, Rhizomucor, mucor, Lichtheimia, Apophysomyces and others), By Diagnosis method (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Tissue Biopsy and others.), By Treatment (Amphotericin B therapy, Antifungal medication, surgery, and others), By End-user, (hospitals, clinics, research organization, medical institute and others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Mucormycosis treatment market accounted for US$ 399.7 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 822.0 Million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5 %.The Global Mucormycosis Treatment Market is segmented based on the Species, diagnosis method,, treatment, end-user, and region.

By species, the Global Mucormycosis treatment Market is segmented into Cunninghamella, Saksenaea, Rhizopus, Rhizomucor, mucor, Lichtheimia, Apophysomyces and others

By Diagnosis method, the market is segmented in Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Tissue Biopsy and others

By Treatment, the Global Mucormycosis treatment Market is segmented into Amphotericin B therapy, Antifungal medication, surgery, and others

By End-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research organization, medical institute and others

By region, the Global Mucormycosis treatment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global mucormycosis treatment market includes Abbott Laboratories, Biocon Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novartis AG, F. Hoffman La Roche, Merck Sharp and Dohme, Mylan Labs, Bristol Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, Lonza Group, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., and Gilead Sciences.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

