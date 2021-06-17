Global Embolic protection Devices Market is estimated to be US$ 1020.3 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina, CA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Embolic protection devices market accounted for US$ 436.2 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1020.3 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9%. Embolic protection devices (EPDs) are the most widely used during percutaneous cardiac operations. The use of embolic protection devices (EPD) during percutaneous cardiac procedures has helped to reduce the number of complications caused by debris being released into the bloodstream and causing blockages in smaller vessels. These devices are part of the best, most scientifically proven treatment for preventing periprocedural myocardial infarction and other major cardiovascular events. EPDs are classified as distal occlusion aspiration devices, distal filters, or proximal occlusion aspiration devices depending on their mechanism of action.

The report " Global Embolic Protection Devices Market, By Product (Proximal Occlusion Devices, Distal Occlusion Devices And Distal Filters Devices), By Material (Polyurethanes And Nitinol), By Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurovascular Disease And Peripheral Disease), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, And Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, And Forecast Till 2030”

Key Highlights:

Keystone Heart Ltd., a Venus Medtech company, revealed in October 2020 that the TriGUARD 3 Cerebral Embolic Protection (CEP) Device had earned European CE label.

Contego Medical, LLC, one of the major players, reported in April 2017 that its latest product Vanguard IEPa had earned CE Mark.

Analyst View:

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases in both developed and developing countries would boost demand for embolic protection devices during the forecast era. As a result, increased adoption of embolic protection devices to capture and remove debris that may be extricated during procedures is expected to drive industry growth in the coming years. Technological innovation in embolic defence systems will be another positive impact rendering engine for business growth.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Embolic Protection Devices Market, By Product (Proximal occlusion devices, Distal occlusion devices and distal filters devices), By Material (Polyurethanes and Nitinol), By Application (Cardiovascular diseases, Neurovascular disease and peripheral disease), By End-use (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Embolic protection devices market accounted for US$ 436.2 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1020.3 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9%. The Global Embolic protection Devices Market is segmented based on the product, material, end-use and region.

By product, the Global Embolic protection devices Market is segmented into Proximal occlusion devices, Distal occlusion devices and distal filters devices.

By Material, the market is segmented in Polyurethanes and Nitinol.

By Application, the Global Embolic protection devices Market is segmented into Cardiovascular diseases, Neurovascular disease and peripheral disease

By End-use, the target market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers

By region, the Global Embolic protection devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global Embolic protection devices market includes Abbott Laboratories, Claret Medical Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Contego Medical LLC, Medtronic Inc , L. Gore & Associates Inc, Ltd, Cardinal Health Inc , AngioSlide, Allium Medical Solutions Ltd, Silk Road Medical Inc, AngioSlide, Transverse Medical, Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions, Edward Lifesciences and LEPU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY .

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

