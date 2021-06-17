Reminder: PennDOT to Post Weight Restriction on Section of Route 1010 in Centre County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding area drivers to an upcoming 10-ton Gross Weight limit that will be posted soon on a section of Route 1010 in Centre County. This section of Route 1010 is known as Jacksonville Road.

Effective Monday, June 21, PennDOT will place the weight restriction on Route 1010 from the intersection of State Route 26, in Marion Township, to the Centre County/Clinton County line, also in Marion Township.

The notice on the weight posting is given pursuant to provisions of Section 4902 of the “Vehicle Code”.

Questions concerning the use of this section of Route 1010 should be addressed to the Department of Transportation at (814) 765-0495 .

