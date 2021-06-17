PennDOT Announces Start of Construction on Barbadoes Street Connector Project in Norristown, Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Operations to construct a new connector roadway between Lafayette Street and Washington Street in Norristown, Montgomery County, is scheduled to begin Monday, June 28, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The connector road will provide access to business properties located along Water Street for westbound traffic on Main Street that was previously restricted under the Markley Street Improvement Project construction.

On Monday, June 28, through October, a portion of the Schuylkill River Trail (SRT) will be closed and detoured from just east of SRT over U.S. 202 to just west of Washington Street. A temporary trail will be provided within the project site that will be signed and maintained within temporary concrete barriers and fencing for the majority of the SRT closure.

The new Barbadoes Street connector will be approximately 250 feet long with a curb-to-curb width of 30 feet. The SRT will be realigned to provide an at-grade crossing of the Barbadoes Street connector at the proposed intersection with Washington Street. A five-foot sidewalk is planned on the east side of the connector road to provide access between SRT and Lafayette Street.

Additional improvements to be made under this project include drainage upgrades, concrete curb and ADA curb ramp installations, pavement markings, signing and post-construction stormwater management facilities, including the construction of a new rain garden along the SRT.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $1,515,555 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is expected to finish in December 2021.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #