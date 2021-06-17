Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 21
06/17/2021
Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 14, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR I-80 EB & WB
|Keystone Short Way Road
|Various
|Mowing
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Repair & Replacement
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Mowing & Trimming intersections for sight distance
|SR 3006
|Sarah Furnace Rd
|Madison Twp.
|Patching, Seat Coat Prep
|SR 3010
|Zanot Road
|Toby Twp.
|Patching, Seat Coat Prep
|SR 3003
|Cherry Run Road
|Toby Twp.
|Patching, Seat Coat Prep
|SR 3012
|Huey Road
|Toby Twp.
|Patching, Seat Coat Prep
|SR 2009
|Cherry Run Road
|Toby Twp.
|Patching, Seat Coat Prep
|SR 322
|SR 322 SH
|Elk, Paint & Clarion Twp.
|Shoulder Stabilization, side dozing, general drainage repairs
|SR 338
|SR 338 SH
|Beaver Twp.
|Bank Removal, Shoulder and Drainage Work
|SR 4035
|Marble Strobleton Road
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Stabilization, side dozing, general drainage repair
|SR 1011
|Rehobeth Church Road/ Fisher Road
|Clarion Twp.
|Pipe flushing, pipe replacement, ditch cleaning
|SR 1004
|White Oak Drive
|Highland Twp.
|Pipe Flushing, ditch cleaning
|SR 2005
|Shannondale Road
|Limestone Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2015
|CL School Road
|Limestone Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2001
|South Reidsburg Road
|Limestone
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 1005
|Miola Road
|Highland Twp.
|Bridge
|SR 861
|SR 861 SH
|Madison Twp.
|Pipe Flushing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.