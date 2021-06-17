Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 21

06/17/2021

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 14, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR I-80 EB & WB Keystone Short Way Road Various Mowing
County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement
County Wide Various Various Mowing & Trimming intersections for sight distance
SR 3006 Sarah Furnace Rd Madison Twp. Patching, Seat Coat Prep
SR 3010 Zanot Road Toby Twp. Patching, Seat Coat Prep
SR 3003 Cherry Run Road Toby Twp. Patching, Seat Coat Prep
SR 3012 Huey Road Toby Twp. Patching, Seat Coat Prep
SR 2009 Cherry Run Road Toby Twp. Patching, Seat Coat Prep
SR 322 SR 322 SH Elk, Paint & Clarion Twp. Shoulder Stabilization, side dozing, general drainage repairs
SR 338 SR 338 SH Beaver Twp. Bank Removal, Shoulder and Drainage Work
SR 4035 Marble Strobleton Road Washington Twp. Shoulder Stabilization, side dozing, general drainage repair
SR 1011 Rehobeth Church Road/ Fisher Road Clarion Twp. Pipe flushing, pipe replacement, ditch cleaning
SR 1004 White Oak Drive Highland Twp. Pipe Flushing, ditch cleaning
SR 2005 Shannondale Road Limestone Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 2015 CL School Road Limestone Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 2001 South Reidsburg Road Limestone Shoulder Cutting
SR 1005 Miola Road Highland Twp. Bridge
SR 861 SR 861 SH Madison Twp. Pipe Flushing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.

