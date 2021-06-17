Route 130 Beulah Road Drainage Improvement Work Begins Monday in Penn Hills

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drainage work on Route 130 (Beulah Road) in the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County will begin Monday, June 21 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 9 a.m. Monday morning, Route 130 will close to through traffic between Long Road (Route 2059) and Frankstown Road (Route 380) continuously through Monday, July 12. Crews from A. Liberoni, Inc. will conduct drainage improvement work including replacing cross pipes, end wall work, and inlet repairs. Through traffic will be detoured via Long Road and Route 380.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

