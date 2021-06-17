Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 130 Beulah Road Drainage Improvement Work Begins Monday in Penn Hills

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drainage work on Route 130 (Beulah Road) in the Municipality of Penn Hills, Allegheny County will begin Monday, June 21 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 9 a.m. Monday morning, Route 130 will close to through traffic between Long Road (Route 2059) and Frankstown Road (Route 380) continuously through Monday, July 12. Crews from A. Liberoni, Inc. will conduct drainage improvement work including replacing cross pipes, end wall work, and inlet repairs. Through traffic will be detoured via Long Road and Route 380.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

