Pipe Replacement Project Next Week on Reading Turnpike Road in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2016 (Reading Turnpike Road) will be closed next week in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County for a pipe replacement project.

On Wednesday, June 23, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close Reading Turnpike Road between Route 2018 (Airport Road) and Route 54, while they replace pipes. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

A detour using Airport Road and Route 2020 (Mountain Road) will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert and expect travel delays.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

###