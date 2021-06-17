Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 21

06/17/2021

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 21, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 56 SR 56 Armstrong Twp. Mowing
RT 85 SR 85 South Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 210 SR 210 South Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 240 SR 240 Green Twp. Mowing
RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Mowing
RT 403 SR 403 E. Mahoning, E. Wheatfield, Rayne Twp. Mowing
RT 422 Ben Franklin Rd. White Twp. Bridge Repair
RT 580 SR 580 Cherryhill, Green Twp. Patching
RT 954 SR 954 Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 954 SR 954 S., W. Mahoning Twp. Patching
RT 1013 Tipperary Rd Green, Pine Twp. Patching
RT 1014 Wandin Rd. Green Twp. Patching
RT 1034 Gipsy Rd. Grant, Montgomery Twp. Bridge Repair
RT 1057 Evergreen Rd. Green Twp. Patching
RT 2008 Powerplant Rd E., W. Wheatfield Twp. Patching
RT 3003 Tunnelton Rd. Conemaugh, Young Twp. Pipe Replacement
RT 3056 Old Route 56 Young Twp. Flushing
RT 4006 Ambrose Rd. S. Mahoning, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4006 Brady Rd. East Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4006 Five Points Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4008 Chambersville Rd. Rayne, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4015 Georgeville Rd. South Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4015 Johnston Rd. East Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.

