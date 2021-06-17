Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 21

06/17/2021 Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 21, 2021. State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 56 SR 56 Armstrong Twp. Mowing RT 85 SR 85 South Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 210 SR 210 South Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 240 SR 240 Green Twp. Mowing RT 259 SR 259 Brush Valley Twp. Mowing RT 403 SR 403 E. Mahoning, E. Wheatfield, Rayne Twp. Mowing RT 422 Ben Franklin Rd. White Twp. Bridge Repair RT 580 SR 580 Cherryhill, Green Twp. Patching RT 954 SR 954 Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 954 SR 954 S., W. Mahoning Twp. Patching RT 1013 Tipperary Rd Green, Pine Twp. Patching RT 1014 Wandin Rd. Green Twp. Patching RT 1034 Gipsy Rd. Grant, Montgomery Twp. Bridge Repair RT 1057 Evergreen Rd. Green Twp. Patching RT 2008 Powerplant Rd E., W. Wheatfield Twp. Patching RT 3003 Tunnelton Rd. Conemaugh, Young Twp. Pipe Replacement RT 3056 Old Route 56 Young Twp. Flushing RT 4006 Ambrose Rd. S. Mahoning, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4006 Brady Rd. East Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4006 Five Points Rd. Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4008 Chambersville Rd. Rayne, Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4015 Georgeville Rd. South Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4015 Johnston Rd. East Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.