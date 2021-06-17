Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 21
Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 21, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|RT 56
|SR 56
|Armstrong Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 85
|SR 85
|South Mahoning Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 210
|SR 210
|South Mahoning Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 240
|SR 240
|Green Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 259
|SR 259
|Brush Valley Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 403
|SR 403
|E. Mahoning, E. Wheatfield, Rayne Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 422
|Ben Franklin Rd.
|White Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|RT 580
|SR 580
|Cherryhill, Green Twp.
|Patching
|RT 954
|SR 954
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 954
|SR 954
|S., W. Mahoning Twp.
|Patching
|RT 1013
|Tipperary Rd
|Green, Pine Twp.
|Patching
|RT 1014
|Wandin Rd.
|Green Twp.
|Patching
|RT 1034
|Gipsy Rd.
|Grant, Montgomery Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|RT 1057
|Evergreen Rd.
|Green Twp.
|Patching
|RT 2008
|Powerplant Rd
|E., W. Wheatfield Twp.
|Patching
|RT 3003
|Tunnelton Rd.
|Conemaugh, Young Twp.
|Pipe Replacement
|RT 3056
|Old Route 56
|Young Twp.
|Flushing
|RT 4006
|Ambrose Rd.
|S. Mahoning, Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4006
|Brady Rd.
|East Mahoning Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4006
|Five Points Rd.
|Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4008
|Chambersville Rd.
|Rayne, Washington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4015
|Georgeville Rd.
|South Mahoning Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 4015
|Johnston Rd.
|East Mahoning Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|County Wide
|County Wide
|County Wide
|Sign Replacement/Repair
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.