CENGN Announces Northern Ontario Broadband Project for Nipissing First Nation
CENGN is announcing the launch of a project that will bring internet access to residents located across multiple communities within Nipissing First Nation.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NON-GROUND PENETRATING TOWER & TVWS TECHNOLOGY WILL BRING IMPROVED HIGH-PERFORMANCE INTERNET TO NIPISSING FIRST NATION
CENGN is announcing the launch of an innovative project that will bring high-performance broadband access to under-served residents located across multiple communities within the boundaries of Nipissing First Nation. This project is part of CENGN’s Northern Ontario Residential Broadband Program and will serve as a model for other communities across the province looking to extend high-performance internet service to underserved areas that are greater than 5 km from well-served locations.
LEEPFROG TELECOM SELECTED TO PROVIDE BROADBAND SOLUTION
Internet Service Provider, Leepfrog Telecom, was selected to address the needs of residents living along a section of the north shore of Lake Nipissing. This project will focus on 5 major residential areas: Garden Village, Jocko Point, Meadowside, Beaucage, and Yellek, all within the Nipissing First Nation. Supported by CENGN program funding, Leepfrog Telecom will install a new innovative non-ground penetrating tower, using both 5GHz and TVWS radio technology to distribute internet services to all 5 communities.
This fixed wireless access approach will bring a range of broadband internet access services to the residents within a very rapid timeframe. The wireless technologies used will include 5GHz high-speed backhaul, 5GHz WIFI distribution, and 700MHz TVWS distribution where better tree/foliage penetration is required to connect to homes.
This project promises several benefits, including:
-Environmentally friendly non-ground penetrating 100’ tower.
-Faster network build times, with services available by fall 2021.
-Improved tree penetration using Television White Space (TVWS) radio technology.
-Excellent range of new internet access services from 50 Mbps download/10 Mbps upload and up to 200 Mbps download/20 Mbps upload with NO data caps.
-New low-cost VOIP phone services with unlimited long-distance plans, and new pick your own channel low-cost IP television services.
QUOTES
“CENGN is pleased to work with our partners to address the barriers to high-speed broadband internet access to under-served areas of the Nipissing First Nation,” said Jean-Charles Fahmy, President and CEO of CENGN. “Reliable high-speed connectivity will enable a stronger local economy and new internet-based services for residents of the region. By supporting and documenting this innovative solution, CENGN will gain a strong blueprint to help address the challenges of similar communities in Northern Ontario and across the province.”
“Access to reliable high-speed internet is essential for all Ontarians, no matter where they live. Businesses, families, schools and hospitals in rural and Northern communities need fast connections just as much as in urban areas,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade. “This innovative new project will mean secure and reliable internet connectivity for the subdivisions and multiple housing areas within the boundaries of the Nipissing First Nation, bringing long-overdue cost-effective and high-speed solutions for those who live and work in the community.”
“Bringing high-speed internet to communities like Nipissing First Nation is a high-level priority for the Ontario government and we are here to deliver this support,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “The digital divide is real, and it is magnified during this COVID-19 global pandemic. I understand this full well coming from a rural community. This investment continues to build on Ontario’s commitment to connect people and reduce the digital divide. We are moving as fast as we can to get people the services they need.”
“This is a tremendous announcement for Nipissing First Nation. Broadband Internet has been an essential tool for years and now, more than ever, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown how much everyone needs reliable access to high-speed internet,” said Hon. Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing-Timiskaming. “Residents of Garden Village, Jocko Point, Meadowside, Beaucage and Yellek will soon have access to reliable high-speed Internet so that they can work, learn and keep in touch with their loved ones from home.”
“Nipissing First Nation is proud to partner with CENGN and Leepfrog Telecom on this innovative and environmentally friendly project that will benefit 5 of our largest communities,” said Chief Scott McLeod, Nipissing First Nation. “Access to reliable and cost-effective internet services is no longer a luxury, it is more necessary than ever with so many people working and learning from home. The provision of quality broadband internet services is long overdue and will result in better connectivity for our residents and businesses while making a minimal footprint on our lands. We are grateful to be part of this project and for CENGN’s investment in our nation’s infrastructure needs through the Northern Ontario Residential Broadband program. We are also excited to know that this represents a step forward in addressing similar challenges in First Nations and other communities across Ontario. Miigwech (Thank you).”
“Leepfrog Telecom is excited to bring our unique and innovative approach to extending excellent broadband services to Nipissing First Nation,” said George Chriss, General Manager of Leepfrog Telecom. “Using non-ground penetrating tower technology and TVWS in Northern Ontario to distribute broadband services has been key to the rapid growth of Leepfrog Telecom in Northern Ontario. We are pleased to be working with CENGN to bring this project to the multiple communities within Nipissing First Nation in the summer and fall of 2021.”
THE NEXT GENERATION NETWORK PROGRAM (NGNP)
This project is part of the Next Generation Network Program (NGNP), an Ontario government program powered by CENGN in partnership with the Ontario Centre of Innovation, which helps Ontario companies develop and demonstrate new wired and wireless technology, products and services. Other projects in the program are focused on smart mining, smart agriculture, and autonomous vehicles.
QUICK FACTS
- Ontario has committed $63.3 million over five years to the NGNP, which is being delivered through a partnership between CENGN, Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next-Generation Networks, and the Ontario Centre of Innovation.
- This initiative aligns with Up To Speed: Ontario’s Broadband and Cellular Action Plan, delivered by the Ministry of Infrastructure.
- This project is part of the Northern Ontario Residential Broadband program, under the NGNP. CENGN is currently evaluating new project proposals and communities for upcoming rounds of the program.
- Broadband is a federally regulated sector and telecommunications companies provide the services. Ontario is working with funding partners like the Federal government, municipalities and other investors to deliver broadband to our underserved and unserved communities.
