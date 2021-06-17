The Best Free Lesbian Dating App of 2021 Lesbian Island creates the First 100% Free and unlimited Lesbian Dating App and says Happy Pride Month to All

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best free lesbian dating app of 2021When we say the best free Lesbian Dating App, we mean that it is completely free Because the rest of the free Apps offer a very limited amount of features, as well as a very limited amount of chatting Because All of the other apps have been developed for an investment purpose and not for a charitable purpose, so they cannot make everything free But Lesbian Island broke those rules for the first time Where it Created the first completely Free Lesbian Dating App with all the features and the App purpose is to help lesbian girls find each other, as the Lesbian Island Organization knows well the difficulties experienced by these girls, especially in countries that still consider being a lesbian a crime that deserves punishment.What is The Lesbian Island?The Lesbian Island was founded in 2020 as an Idea and a dream to create a new country for women only and unlike other similar ideas, it won't be for tourists nor those who can pay only.The Lesbian Island will be free for all and will accept all women.Lesbian Island won't ask about their past and gives people a second chance to start a new life and forget their past.There is only one law. If a girl commits a crime, she will be exiled and not allowed to return; that's all.Lesbian Island will be like a utopia where no crime will be allowed and there will be absolute justice for all.The dream of Lesbian Island is starting to come true.Because Lesbian Island knows very well the difficulties that lesbian girls face in finding a partner, especially if she is from a country hostile to homosexuals, especially since the majority of those countries that are hostile to lesbians are mostly poor countries, so girls there cannot even use Dating Apps because all dating Apps even if It was free it would only allow a limited Chat with limited features, so Lesbian Island launched its first completely free app to help these girls!The Other apps charge their users for everything, limit the chat and ask to pay to see who visits their profile.But the Lesbian Island App is a 100% Free Lesbian Dating App and everything is unlimited.What are Lesbian Island App features?1) The only real 100% free lesbian dating app on Google Play.2) Users can find nearby Lesbians for free.3) Free VIP membership to all of the members.4) Members can create a profile with their bio and interests.5) Unlimited videos, images, and posts.6) Users can like each other's profiles and send gifts to each other.7) Members can watch the other members' videos, pictures, and posts.8) Unlimited Free Lesbian Chat 9) Pride profile link for all users: https://Lesbian.is/UserName 10) Members can see who visits their profile for free.11) All of the App features are Unlimited, Unlike the other Apps.12) Members can see who visits their profile for free.Lesbian Island is available on Google Play. The app name on Google Play is "Lesbian Island." Lesbian Island is the only 100% free lesbian dating app and it will always be free.The App is Only.Lesbian Island website also is a Premium name: https://Lesbian.is And the Dating and Lesbian Chat website: https://lesbian.dating The app is just a way to help these poor girls until the dream of the country is fully established, and They have already started buying a group of small private islands to be the nucleus of creating the new country for lesbian girls only.Happy Pride Month to All