Wolf Administration Applauds Philadelphia for Swift Action to Help Hospitality Industry

Harrisburg, PA – Dennis Davin, Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), today commended the City of Philadelphia and PIDC for their efforts to assist 980 local businesses through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP). Last year, Governor Tom Wolf secured $145 million in funding to support businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than $17 million in grants will be provided to hotels, restaurants, and bars in the Philadelphia area.

“Philadelphia is known for its world-renowned culinary experiences and tourist attractions, from award-winning restaurants to pizzerias and cafes passed down through generations of families,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin. “These hotels, restaurants, and bars—which add so much vibrance, diversity, and revenue to the city—were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud the City of Philadelphia and PIDC for their swift action to help these establishments and their efforts to get this critical funding into the hands of business owners as quickly as possible.”

Since Gov. Wolf secured funding for the program, the commonwealth has worked with counties and economic development partners to quickly send assistance to the hospitality industry. Counties are administering the funding through one or more designated Community Economic Development Organizations (CEDO) or Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI), which began processing applications from businesses in each county on March 15.

“We have been incredibly proud to partner with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia Department of Commerce to design and deliver relief programs to support the small businesses in our community who have been hit the hardest over the last year as part of our strategy to respond to the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis,” said PIDC President, Anne Bovaird Nevins. “The CHIRP awards of $17 million brings the total funding to $72 million deployed through PIDC to Philadelphia businesses impacted by the pandemic.”

Philadelphia received a total of 1,161 applications, and 98 percent of eligible applicants were approved for grants. Once grant agreements are finalized, businesses can expect to receive a check within four to six weeks. A list of grant recipients will be publicly available on PIDC website once all businesses have finalized grant agreements.

Under the program, funding must be provided to businesses by July 15, 2021.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lyndsay Kensinger, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

# # #

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

