/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Holographic AR Combined with the Live Streaming System Shows the Ecological Infinity, and the Brand Upgrade Has a New Mission". New news on May 26, 2021 "Super Red Moon" and "Super Total Lunar Eclipse" was appeared on live streaming simultaneously. In this lunar eclipse, the whole process after the initial loss can be seen in the Shanghai area. The moon rises from the east with a missing angle, and the dark red color covers the whole moon. Then it gradually fades, and the missing angle recovers. Experts predict that the lunar eclipse will begin at 17:45 on May 26, Beijing time. People who cannot observe with the naked eye can watch live streaming online. At that time, the Astronomy Science Popularization Alliance of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, composed of 11 units including the National Astronomical Observatory of China, Shanghai Astronomical Observatory, National Time Service Center, and Changchun Satellite Observatory, will explain live lunar eclipse and popularize scientific knowledge online.



In the past, if you could not see the lunar eclipse, it was a pity. Now people can watch it clearly with the help of the webcast. It is no wonder that in the development history of human audio-visual technology, the pursuit of higher and better clear audio-visual technology has been regarded as the purpose of human continuous struggle. With the advent of digital technology, traditional visual packaging is simply images that can no longer meet the needs of reality, while holographic technology represented by AR, VR, AI, and MR has become more and more popular in recent years. Holographic AR, XR, and VR are helping the mass entertainment market break through the framework, find new ways of experience and sociality, create a blue ocean of visual content, and attract traffic.

Driven by aesthetic changes and technological changes, the rise of holographic AR, XR, and VR enhanced display technologies is the inevitability of the times. This technology of calculating the position and angle of the camera image in real-time and adding the corresponding image and video 3D model allows the virtual information to be displayed in reality. Besides, it enables people to interact with virtual information to realize the synchronization of virtual space and real space. The holographic image is an immersive ultimate experience that allows the audience to experience the "immersive experience" from the perspective of vision, hearing, and touch. This technology is widely used in virtual simulation applications such as large-scale cultural centers, sports competition sites, stage theaters, aerospace nuclear industry, etc. Holographic technology means higher information-carrying capacity and better audio-visual experience. With the accumulation of time and the maturity of holographic AR technology, holographic AR live broadcast technology will become a leading application in the new era. AR has achieved great applications in many fields such as medicine, entertainment, and commerce. It is foreseeable that in the near future, holographic AR will usher in a big explosion.

The holographic market is now a very promising industry. A few days ago, the editor noticed WIMI Hologram Cloud, one of the outstanding representatives among holographic enterprises in China. According to the survey, WIMI is currently the leading holographic platform in China. After six years of development, a relatively complete holographic technology research and development system, holographic content production and storage system, and holographic commercialization system have been established. WIMI Hologram Cloud has the world's leading 3D computer vision technology and SAAS platform technology. WIMI uses AI algorithms to turn ordinary images into holographic 3D content, which is widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication, and other fields.

As a veteran practitioner who has been struggling in this industry for many years, WIMI Hologram Cloud focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. It also actively contributes to the possibility of social progress in the five major professional fields of home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts systems, commercial release systems, and advertising display systems, and has achieved initial results. It can be said that the WIMI holographic AR display industry is relatively wide-ranging. The AR+ live streaming system of WIMI is a prominent representative of it. By adding AR technology as a new interactive medium in the live broadcast, the problem of sensitization and interaction is solved well.

Relying on the foundation of a mature visual design team, WIMI digs in-depth AR live broadcast technology, launches AR live broadcast business, enriches the business framework of enterprises, provides more services for other companies, solves user problems, and covers services in multiple industries and multiple fields. The WIMI Holographic AR+ live streaming system, in simple terms, is through AR holographic technology, allowing viewers to watch the true restoration of holographic characters or scenes in reality with the naked eye. The user experience can be described as awe-inspiring. WIMI combines holographic technology and entertainment mode. Meanwhile, the audience can become the role of the TV drama, intervene in the pre-set environment and plot of the drama, and feel that they are one of the actors of the TV drama. Furthermore, the audience is the protagonist or supporting role in the play and continues to interact with the content of the script.

The advantages of WIMI holographic AR+ live broadcast are obvious. It can truly simulate any scene and reflect the use of the product in different real environments. For example, at the press conference, the Vizrt virtual engine pluses Stype Kit through the VizrtAR system to achieve AR effects in real scenes, making conferences and other activities more intuitive and vivid, increasing interactivity, and perfectly displaying speech content within a limited lens frame. Based on the existing VizrtAR system, WIMI adds a real-time keying system, which can create pure virtual scenes for events, break space constraints, and better fit the content of the event. WIMI has high-quality live shooting and network streaming resources, and a team of professional directors and videographers with experience in over 500 live broadcast events. The stability of the network push team is recognized by excellent mainstream media customers.

WIMI attaches great importance to the investment in equipment and believes that only high-tech products have the opportunity to break the boundaries, from virtual images to real-world layouts, to present a rich sense of reality and immersion to the audience. WIMI has high-standard shooting equipment and network streaming equipment, including Sony HD broadcast camera PX W-580, Sony 4K broadcast channel camera 4300; BMD broadcast-level video switcher with green screen keying, AR, and other special effects; original imported Zhanmei electronic control rocker, etc. Among them, the streaming device is the world's top LIVE U6004G multi-network aggregate video capture and a streaming device.

With the development of China's 5G holographic communications, enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, the holographic cloud industry where WIMI is located will see explosive growth. The live streaming of automobile conferences, real estate industry releases, Internet e-commerce products, and online education live streaming will be carried out successively. The emergence of WIMI holographic AR+ live broadcast has undoubtedly brought a new model for the live broadcast market. The full three-dimensional, high-realistic images can be seen in all directions and multiple angles, combined with the current display method, fully present the details of the live broadcast, and the characteristics of strong interaction.

The public has a strong enthusiasm for accepting new things, and holographic technology will gradually penetrate all walks of life and become an indispensable existence in people's lives. For the exploration of the combination of new consumption scenarios with visual design and virtual technology, I believe there will be more outstanding pioneers working hard to explore, and the development of human audiovisual technology will never end.

