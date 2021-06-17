The Lesbian Island Rises From The Ashes
A new company is reviving Lesbian Island and launching its first free lesbian app as well as helping girls who have been harassed for being lesbian.WA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is The Lesbian Island?
The Lesbian Island was founded in 2020 as an Idea and a dream to create a new country for women only and unlike other similar ideas, it won't be for tourists nor those who can pay only.
The Lesbian Island will be free for all and will accept all women.
Lesbian Island won't ask about their past and gives people a second chance to start a new life and forget their past.
There is only one law. If a girl commits a crime, she will be exiled and not allowed to return; that's all.
Lesbian Island will be like a utopia where no crime will be allowed and there will be absolute justice for all.
The dream of Lesbian Island is starting to come true.
Because Lesbian Island knows very well the difficulties that lesbian girls face in finding a partner, especially if she is from a country hostile to homosexuals, especially since the majority of those countries that are hostile to lesbians are mostly poor countries, so girls there cannot even use Dating Apps because all dating Apps even if It was free it would only allow a limited Chat with limited features, so Lesbian Island launched its first completely free app to help these girls!
The Other apps charge their users for everything, limit the chat and ask to pay to see who visits their profile.
But the Lesbian Island App is a 100% Free Lesbian Dating App and everything is unlimited.
What are Lesbian Island App features?
1) The only real 100% free lesbian dating app on Google Play.
2) Users can find nearby Lesbian women for free.
3) Free VIP membership to all of the members.
4) Members can create a profile with their bio and interests.
5) Unlimited videos, images, and posts.
6) Users can like each other's profiles and send gifts to each other.
7) Members can watch the other members' videos, pictures, and posts.
8) Unlimited Free Lesbian Chat.
9) Pride profile link for all users: https://Lesbian.is/UserName.
10) Members can see who visits their profile for free.
11) All of the App features are Unlimited, Unlike the other Apps.
12) Members can see who visits their profile for free.
Lesbian Island is available on Google Play. The app name on Google Play is "Lesbian Island" Lesbian Island is the only 100% free Lesbian Dating App and it will always be free.
Lesbian Island website also is a Premium name: https://Lesbian.is
And the Dating and Lesbian Chat website: https://lesbian.dating
The Lesbian App is just a way to help these poor girls until the dream of the country is fully established, and They have already started buying a group of small private islands in order to be the nucleus of creating the new country for lesbian girls only.
Happy Pride Month to All.
Karol Peach
Lesbian Island
+1 844-844-3336
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter