Quannabu begin their journey on becoming the world’s leading hemp-based cryptocurrency.
The demand for Hemp and CBD in the health and wellness sector is at an all-time high.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CBD and hemp-based blockchain project are excited to announce that trading of their trailblazing project is now live on numerous exchanges.
— Steve Shearing, Managing Director at Quannabu.
Following the 17th May launch of their dedicated token, QBU, as an IEO [Initial Exchange Offering] on LATOKEN, ExMarkets and Avencia Digital , the future is looking green for the lovers of cannabis and crypto.
Their token has taken the crypto-world by storm, and with regulations surrounding hemp changing continually, QBU offers a vehicle for transferring funds across the supply chains.
Whilst the market has endured volatile price fluctuations in recent weeks, QBU offers serenity with its strong fundamentals and real-life functionality in the hemp industry ensuring stability for investors.
The first few weeks of their public offering has gone so well in actuality, they are preparing to go live on the market in just a matter of days.
“The Quannabu Blockchain Technology will revolutionise how Hemp companies and consumers can transact with less friction across multiple jurisdictions in 2021”, says Max Garza III, Quannabu’s technical expert.
With just 15m tokens in supply, and the inevitable adoption of QBU as the global token for the multibillion-dollar hemp industry, the price per coin is predicted to rise rapidly.
Investing in Quannabu is investing in your future.
Despite the expansion of both the blockchain and hemp industries has surged in recent years, a bridge between the two hasn’t materialised. With their four pillars, Quannabu will grow the hemp industry both on and above the blockchain level.
Quannabu Trust is the innovative blockchain CBD platform that will serve manufacturers, regulators, distributors and consumers worldwide.
This will be achieved by doing something that’s never been done before, offering full product traceability from the seed to the sale across the entire hemp supply chain.
In tandem with this is their Quannabu Pay platform, a swift, frictionless and verified payment method that covers the full hemp industry.
By the global adoption of this, it will open up new countries to trade within the CBD and hemp sector without fear of being blocked due to the unclear regulations they once faced. No longer will banks be relied on, no longer will payments be delayed.
“Quannabu is building a massive eco-system of Hemp connoisseurs around the globe that can earn rewards for setting up their profiles on our platform and sharing QBU with the world”, says Managing Director at Quannabu, Steve Shearing.
What separates Quannabu from rival projects, is that they are not just based entirely on the blockchain, and their next two offerings emphasise this.
Quannabu Labs is their state of the art CBD manufacturing and testing laboratories, developed with the capabilities to offer unrivalled assurances digital certifications.
Uniquely positioned to become the industry standard for CBD and hemp testing, Quannabu Labs will help to raise the bar when it comes to quality control of hemp based products.
The various health benefits of hemp are plentiful, and with Quannabu ensuring those said products are being produced to the highest standard, this will only lead to a healthier and happier global community.
Not only will they test and certify hemp, Quannabu will also curate their own through Quannabu Grow.
Responding to the rapidly increasing global demand for pharmaceutical-grade hemp, Quannabu will satisfy this need.
They will supply fully traceable, certified, organically grown hemp biomass producing the highest levels of purity, which can be transformed into various products such as CBD oil or high grade marijuana.
If that wasn’t enough to convince you about Quannabu's prospects, then perhaps the technical analysis that highlights the possibility of QBU rising to over $100 per token will.
Extensive research has indicated this attainable goal for Quannabu within the next few years, as the global cannabidiol market is predicted to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2028.
With unclear regulations causing bottlenecks in the hemp and CBD supply chain, and a desperation for a vehicle to transfer funds, QBU can be the single token adopted to process industry payments.
Their low supply combined with the increasing demand of the industry means only one thing, a sharp increase in value of a rare commodity.
“The first few weeks of the IEO have gone better than ever expected, as is such we are receiving daily contact from major players within the Hemp industry eager to invest heavily within Quannabu”, says Anthony Smith, Chief Technical Director at Quannabu.
All around the globe, the want and need for a singular token to represent the Hemp world is apparent, and QBU is the truth.
This is the chance to become part of history in the drive for global adoption of Hemp and CBD as a product to benefit the planet and its people, Quannabu will be the driving force behind it.
To invest in Quannabu and find out more, visit their website www.quannabu.com .
Alfie Douglass
Quannabu
+44 7767 028548
communications@quannabu.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn