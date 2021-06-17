Dr. Loubna Erraji of Advancis Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Loubna Erraji is an executive and career coach and founder of Advancis Consulting where she works with executives and entrepreneurs who are in career transition. Whether they are seeking a promotion, asking for a raise, taking their business to the next level, or improving productivity and building confidence, Dr. Erraji helps them figure out what they want to do next in their career and in their life.

“People can advance and continue exploring their potential,” says Dr. Erraji. “I'm a big believer that life has more to it than just the career and the job. We work on changing the perspective. We work on defining what makes their heart sing. We’re looking at everything that's possible at the professional level and the personal level. When you adjust one area of your life, it can translate to the different areas, such as health and wellness, finances, social relationships.”

Dr. Erraji works with high achievers. One might wonder why high achievers would need coaches, but these individuals have the same struggles, perhaps to an even greater degree. They are constantly trying to prove themselves. They lack confidence. They feel burnout at work. They don't know how to promote themselves efficiently. They have imposter syndrome. They achieve so much, but they don't know how to highlight everything in a structured and impactful way.”

Dr. Erraji is a high achiever herself. She understands the struggles and the challenges her clients are going through. A neuroscientist by background, she contributed to impactful research for more than 10 years, but she wasn't happy.

“I was in the lab all day long,” recalls Dr. Erraji. “I finally realized that the only time that I really felt happy and fulfilled and excited was when I went to conferences and presented my work, where I met new people and discussed opportunities for collaboration. A few years ago, I was lucky to meet a business and life coach and she helped me look at things from a different angle. I realized I wanted to be a source of inspiration for people around me. I wanted to help people transform their careers, and hence live their life with more purpose.”

Throughout the process, Dr. Erraji helps her clients discover themselves.

“I believe we have to know what we want to do with our lives before we can develop a career plan and a strategy. We have to take the time to slow down and ask ourselves, ‘What on earth do I want to do with my life? What's my purpose in life?’ I want my clients to know themselves. I want them to reconnect with their values and everything that's important to them. That’s when they realize that there are so many options available to them.”

“I like to challenge people and give them control of their lives,” says Dr. Erraji. “As a coach. I'm here to support and guide, and they get to do the work. I start by asking some tough questions nobody wants to answer like, ‘What is your vision? What is your mission? What are your challenges? Where do you want to be three months from now? I challenge them to tell me their story. Then we can begin taking a more proactive approach to their career and explore their full potential.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Loubna Erraji in an interview with Jim Masters on June 21st at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.advancisconsulting.com