How to choose the best digital management software for digital agencies

Do you know how much time your employees are wasting to locate assets? It is estimated that employees can try to track internal information 20% of their work week.

If you do not have a centralized location for your digital assets, wasting your employees time and money by digging up old hard drives and servers.

These assets should be easily searchable and accessible, and with the right digital asset management software it can be too.

This article discusses the best DAM (Digital Asset Management) software options for your business and explores how they can help you and your business.

How to choose the best digital asset management software

Many different businesses offer digital asset management software. To determine the best for you and your business, you must first assess your needs. Do you need something affordable? AI-powered?

Where are all your assets located? Are they detected in different sections or in a million hard drives? DAM software will create a centralized digital asset library that is accessible, secure and searchable.

Do you work with multiple file formats? With DAM software, you can easily upload any type of file and easily locate old assets.

After determining the unique needs of your business and how a DAM can improve productivity, you can choose the DAM software that suits you.

Digital Management Software for Digital Agencies

As a digital agency, you have a lot of assets that you need to manage and maintain. If customers return for review, your team needs to know exactly which version to work on.

Losing important files and assets can be detrimental to your business, costing time, money and energy to recreate.

You also need your employees to quickly find what they need and share it seamlessly between departments. DAM software can help you with this.

Each DAM software contributes to the available features, but most cover the most important:

Uploading

Storage

Add metadata

Organization

Download

Advanced search options

Share content

Safety

Access control

Version control

Reports and Analytics

All of these features will facilitate the detection of content, saving you and your employees valuable time that can be used to make it sooner. You will want to do a comparison with digital asset management tools to ensure that you choose the best option for your business.

Top 7 Digital Asset Management Tools

We have limited the list of digital asset management tools with digital agencies in mind.

If you are a small digital agency looking to start a bank asset or a large company that has not yet implemented a digital asset management system, here is something for you.

Pimcore is a free software management software developed in 2013 by a digital agency. More than 100,000 businesses trust and use Pimcore for their digital asset management.

You can consolidate and manage any type or amount of digital assets. Pimcore can improve your efficiency and automate workflows from start to finish.

Pimcore is an excellent digital asset management software for a small business, but can also do as you please.

MediaValet is one of the best DAM candidates. Their cloud-based digital asset management makes sharing between departments easy. You can also have unlimited users, so you do not have to worry about having to sign out in order to use the service.

It has a central interface and AI-powered labeling for easier searches. You can search for assets using text, audio, and color recognition. This allows you to find the assets you need faster. Large files that can be up to 5 TB are no problem.

MediaValet may be more expensive than other options, but they can create a package that works for your business.

Brandfolder is attractive to many businesses because it is simple to use. It has AI and machine learning to help you track content and how it is used.

Brandfolder also has specific DAM software per case. They know how to serve digital agencies and what their needs are.

Widen is excellent for businesses of all sizes. It has a fast search, with automatic search features to easily find what your team needs.

It also has asset rights management, which it can easily detect when contracts need to be updated. Uploading groups ensures that you do not have to sit there watching all your assets load one by one.

Widen is more expensive than some of the other DAM software, but has many features and integrations that can make it worthwhile for your business.

With Bynder you can set up your workspace to work for you. It supports all types of digital media and you can download files in any format you need, saving time on file conversions.

Binder also allows you to track usage rights and expiration, to ensure you never use an image or video with an expired contract again.

You can try a free trial to make sure it works with your business and grow as it grows.

CoSchedule is ideal for digital marketing teams, and it comes with the entire marketing package. You can share assets seamlessly internally and externally, and the calendar feature can help things stay organized.

Asset Bank has excellent support and makes the transition easy with their on-board service. It’s easy to use and organize with lots of customizable options for your business needs.

You can use many third-party integrations to make sure everything you use, including CMS systems, can connect seamlessly with it.

Choose a digital asset management software that suits your specific needs

We hope this helps clarify some of the digital asset management software options you can choose from. Digital asset management is so important for small to large agencies. It saves you time and money in the long run.

If you are looking for additional tools to streamline your digital agency, look at our search! This makes it easy to find the things you need to streamline your workflow.