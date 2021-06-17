The ChristGEO Media Group Inc. Gives Churches a major boost
ChristGEO media group offers Christian ministries a platform to broadcast sermons and bible studies for free.
He God Be For Us Who Dare Be Against Us”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ChristGEO™ Media Group Inc., a Christian entertainment and educational company announces today that it will be offering all Christian ministries free broadcasting airtime for sermons and bible studies.
— Len Lombardo
ChristGEO will be offering its services for free to ministries around the world to allow for the expansion of the Gospel. To help and aid Christian ministries to expand the message of God through spiritually gifted pastors and educators.
The list of programming that will be in the "Free" Bracket will include ( Sermons, Bible Studies, Drug & Alcohol Recovery, Parenting and some children's programming)
ChristGEO has entered a unique group of businesses that offers some of its services for free. While it has worked for the likes of Google, how it will be perceived by individuals and families around the world. CEO Len Lombardo says he is seeing Christians come together in unity like never before. Our platform has been setup to inspire, encourage and spread the good news all around the world.
ChristGEO is creating highly unique media content to Resonate with Christians and non-Christians. To bring together some of the most talented performers and educators to intrigue and stimulate our minds, spirits and hearts.
The ChristGEO platform allows Christians to connect and surround themselves with like-minded individuals to clear their hearts and minds from trials and tribulations that exist in the world. The common goal at ChristGEO™ is to help others continue their pathway of Christian living through music, social interaction and education that’s entertaining. No one ever said that Christians have to be boring?
Five core values remain intact: integrity, respect, transparency, collaboration and humanity, while continuing to be open, honest and accountable within our team and customers to provide fun enjoyable programming.
