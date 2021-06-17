Placense’s location analytics technology gains a strong foothold in the German OOH advertising market
Placense and Ströer present sustainable solutions at the Greentech Festival
We chose Placense for its brilliant ML driven routines together with passionate service, resulting in a product that perfectly fits to our client's needs”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Placense is a location analytics company which enables dynamic data driven decision making around physical locations, based on a robust anonymized GPS mobile panel and insights platform.
Recognized for its exceptional technology and accuracy, an outstanding project was launched in partnership with Ströer, which initially sought to create a COVID-19 Index. With the pandemic effect, there was a need to continuously check the impact on mobility and the goal was to measure year-on-year comparisons footfall for similar calendar weeks near analog and digital OOH locations.
"We chose Placense for its brilliant ML driven routines together with passionate service, resulting in a product that perfectly fits to our client's needs” says Christian Von Brincken, Managing Director at Ströer.
Placense is supporting Ströer’s commitment to sustainability, joining Ströer at the Greentech Festival 2021, from June 16-18 in Berlin. There Placense will demonstrate how measuring mobility can be used by municipalities, urban planners, and other organizations measure various important issues like reducing emissions, improving park planning and optimizing transportation layout.
“We are very honored to partner with Ströer at Greentech Festival. While traditionally location intelligence is categorized as a tool for retail, real estate, or OOH enhancement, it can actually play an important role in measuring, planning, and executing smart city related initiatives, as we’re already seeing in the German market” says Dan Gildoni Founder and CEO at Placense. “Our technology is uniquely able to answer different sectors’ diverse needs bringing the capabilities of online analytics to physical locations using anonymous, permission-based mobile data that maintains individual’s privacy while improving decision-making. This is one of the pivotal distinctions Placense offers, and one of the key reasons our partnerships are growing across multiple verticals at an exponential rate.”
