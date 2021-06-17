The Global Automotive Repair And Maintenance Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities, 2021-2030

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Automotive Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global automotive repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $641 billion in 2020 to $690.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $879 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Increasing disposable income is the main driver of the market.

The automotive repair and maintenance market consists of sales of automotive repair and maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide automotive repair and maintenance services for passenger automobiles, commercial vehicles and motorcycles and bicycles.

Trends In The Global Automotive Repair And Maintenance Market

Automotive repair and maintenance services companies are increasingly using artificial intelligence based automated vehicle inspection technology for vehicle inspection. Automated vehicle inspection systems capture pictures of the vehicle entering the cabin from multiple angles and uploads it to the central computing system which then compares it with standards to identify deviations. The system generates a report with an overview of all the issues flagged in the car and the required actions needed to be taken. For instance, Scope technology, a US based Tech Company, has developed an AI automated vehicle inspection technology in collaboration with Microsoft’s Azure cloud computation. ProovStation, a French automobile maintenance service provider, implemented these systems in their service centers in France and North America. They use the technology to conduct a 360 degree scan of the vehicle, identify the damages such as scratches, dents, dirt, suspension, frame, brakes and engine condition, and generate a report of the issues identified. The system generates a unique code and account for the vehicle with its chassis number for future service purposes. This entire visual inspection process is completed in less than 5 minutes and reduces costs by 50%.

Global Automotive Repair And Maintenance Market Segments:

The global automotive repair and maintenance market is further segmented based on type, vehicle type, service providers and geography.

By Type: Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Repair and Maintenance, Automotive Body, Paint, Interior, and Glass Repair, Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Bike & Scooter

By Service Providers: Automotive Dealership, Franchise General Repair, Specialty Shop, Locally Owned Repair Shops/Body Shop, Others

Sub segments Covered: General Automotive Repair, Automotive Exhaust System Repair, Automotive Transmission Repair, Other Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Repair and Maintenance, Automotive Body, Paint, and Interior Repair and Maintenance, Automotive Glass Replacement, Automotive Oil Change and Lubrication, Car Washes, All Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance

By Geography: The global automotive repair and maintenance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global automotive repair and maintenance market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020.

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive repair and maintenance market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive repair and maintenance market, automotive repair and maintenance market share, automotive repair and maintenance global market players, automotive repair and maintenance market segments and geographies, automotive repair and maintenance market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Market Organizations Covered: Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited; Asbury Automotive Group; Ashland Automotive; Belron International Ltd. Carmax Autocare Center.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

