The ChristGEO Media Group Inc. Announces plans to allow all staff to work from home permanently
ChristGEO announces plans that it will reduce company liabilities by eliminating planned office space and go 100% home based and virtual.
Glory Be To God Our Father”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ChristGEO™ Media Group Inc., a Christian entertainment and educational company announces today its plans to permanently allow staff members to work from home. This move comes as ChristGEO aims to provide a comfortable work environment for individuals and families. Allowing quality time with loved ones is our number one priority says CEO Len Lombardo. We must strive to enhance our associates lives and allow flexibility in our staff schedules.
This proposed plan would not only offer flexible schedules for staff but also reduce operating costs. In addition would allow for higher wages, benefits and overall benefit packages for future staff members.
ChristGEO is continuously looking for ways to become more creative in our business model so we can as effectively as possible help spread Christianity around the world. We plan on being at the forefront of creative ideas to develop new ingenious partnerships and affiliations with like minded individuals around the world.
The ChristGEO platform allows Christians to connect and surround themselves with like-minded individuals to clear their hearts and minds from trials and tribulations that exist in the world. The common goal at ChristGEO™ is to help others continue their pathway of Christian living through music, social interaction and education that’s entertaining. No one ever said that Christians have to be boring?
“Our vision is to remain the very best Christian multimedia broadcasting production and publishing company,” says ChristGEO Manager L.Jones. “We are an organization that is doing everything we can to expand Christianity. We want to be the go-to place for everyone to rely on for great, uplifting and entertaining events and education.”
Five core values remain intact: integrity, respect, transparency, collaboration and humanity, while continuing to be open, honest and accountable within our team and customers to provide fun enjoyable programming.
