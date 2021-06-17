Watercore Launches a New Range of Chemical Dosing Systems for Water Treatment Applications

Watercore - WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT AND PURIFICATION FOR BUSINESSES Watercore - chemical dosing unit for water treatment

With flow rates up to 200 litres/hour and output pressure up to 16 bar, these units deliver cost-effective chemical dosing in any water treatment application.

Our new range of chemical dosing stations are specially designed to provide a quick and easy integration in any new or existing water treatment process” — David Garcia

EDGECLIFF, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watercore dosing stations are compact packaged dosing systems that contain all the components required for a quick set-up: from the chemical storage to the injector with spring-loaded non-return valve.Chemical dosing is a common process in most water treatment systems . The dose is always dependent on water quality and flow rate through the system. Besides, other parameters such as water turbidity, PH or ORP level will define adjustments required to control the dosing amount.When source water quality is consistent with time, dosing adjustment can be carried out manually, but in those cases when feedwater characteristics have a certain variability an automated control will be the preferred option.When an automated control is chosen, the chemical injection can be controlled by a single parameter such as flow rate, or it can be controlled by two or more criteria like flow and PH.Most Watercore projects rely on piston or diaphragm dosing pumps and the selection will be based on the maximum output pressure and required dosing capacity.At Watercore, we are experts at ensuring that you choose the right dosing system for your application. Above all, our range of commercial and industrial dosing solutions will adapt to the water treatment process.Chemical dosing is widely used in many water treatment applications:- Clarification: Aluminium Sulphate, Ferric Chloride- PH Adjustment: Sulphuric Acid, Nitric Acid, Caustic Soda- Oxidation and disinfection: Sodium Hypochlorite, Potassium Permanganate

Watercore new range of chemical dosing units deliver reliable and cost-effective chemical dosing in any water treatment application.