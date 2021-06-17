An Interview with the Managing Partners of Artem Oliva
With more than 60 years of expertise on cultivation, harvesting, extraction of delicate olives and marketing of the olive oil which is called liquid gold, Artem Oliva has become well known brand and leading olive oil manufacturer in Turkey
Artem Oliva produces and exports high quality and internationally certified Turkish extra virgin olive oil products to the world.
Artem Oliva is devoted to innovate and develop quality packaging, much of which is tailored to customers' preferences and requirements, with countless options in terms of materials, formats and labelling.
Can Candeger and Murat Akman, managing partners of Artem Oliva have given an interview to Turkish Food Magazine.KONAK, IZMIR, TURKEY, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can Candeger and Murat Akman, managing partners of Artem Oliva have given an interview to Turkish Food Magazine. With three generations dedicated to the production of olive oil, Artem Oliva has become one of the leading olive oil manufacturer companies in Turkey. Currently Artem Oliva is running the entire olive oil production and sales processes: from the cultivation and harvesting of the olives grown in their exclusive olive farms located in the Aegean region of Turkey and to the extraction, packaging and marketing of their olive oil products to the world.
Turkish Food Magazine: What have been the key factors to the success of the Artem Oliva since its establishment?
Can Candeger: Our family has a long history goes back to 1960s in the olive oil industry. We started with a small local olive oil mill where our grandfathers were making the process of oil extraction and packaging then distribution to the local people. Now, we as grandsons are resuming the tradition of our family at an industrial capacity which is one of the keys to being competitive.
Personally, I would highlight two aspects. The first is that the growth of our company has come from the hand of a clear commitment to export markets since its inception, and secondly, our industrial development that has allowed us to grow and position ourselves as one of the main companies both national and international level in the sale and distribution of our olive oil.
Turkish Food Magazine: Artem Oliva is very well known as a private label olive oil producer in the world thanks to its wide experience. Would you explain your strategy on private label market?
Murat Akman: Historically, Artem Oliva has maintained a dual strategy through the balance between its own brand and client brands. Thus, we constantly analyze in which markets there is a potential to develop our own brand and make them relevant; in which there is a path to offer solutions to the clients who need their own brands, establishing stable and mutually beneficial relationships; and in which the optimal solution is to find the balance between both, own brand and customer brands.
As we are aware that customer needs and preferences vary across markets and segments, we do not repeat formulas. That is why we innovate and develop quality packaging, much of which is tailored to customers' preferences and requirements, with countless options in terms of materials, formats and labelling.
Turkish Food Magazine: What are the characteristics that differentiate your product from the competition?
Can Candeger: Surely the main feature that differentiates us from the competition is the real genuineness that we adopt as a company philosophy. We are proudly representing unique taste of Turkish olive oil all over the world. We practice with facts and not just words. Such as the organic cultivation of trees, the manual harvest of olives and the traditional cold pressing that gives a unique flavor to the product. The entire production cycle is born and ends in a very few hours, creating a unique supply chain.
We are facing a very complex industry with a product that evolves with respect to its quality over time and where we always work with very low commercial margins. We know that olive oil ages poorly, and for this reason we all have the obligation to offer the maximum guarantee that the product retains its quality characteristics by determining time and based on this, setting the price for the entire life of the product.
At Artem Oliva, quality is our highest standard, because we know that it is the only way to keep up in this sector. Within this scope, we consider that there are already highly developed physical-chemical methods that allow us to ensure the same highest quality during the shelf life of our olive oils.
Turkish Food Magazine: Is extra virgin olive oil considered a mature product that has already exhausted its driving spirit in terms of communication and innovation, or can it still tell something new?
Murat Akman: Olive oil in general and extra virgin olive oil in particular always have something to say and so they have done throughout history. So, I think we have to work for much more in communication, innovation, new destinations and uses, new consumers, so that we are able to give an outlet to the increases in production.
Extra virgin olive oil has not reached to the finish line, it still has a long way to go and still has room for development in terms of innovation and communication. There are still many opportunities for improvement to respond to consumer demands. In Artem Oliva, we are working to develop a high quality extra virgin olive oil which is 100% Turkish origin and one of best authentic olive oil in the world.
Turkish Food Magazine - A prediction: how do you see the production and consumption of olive oil in the world in 30 years? Is it possible to maintain the growth trend of the last 30 years?
Can Candeger: I am optimistic. If we have managed to increase consumption along with production in the last few decades, we can do it in the future. Do not forget that olive oil represents a small part of the world market for edible vegetable oils.
Olive oil today represents only 3-4% of the fats consumed in the world, and therefore there is room to grow, but as long as it is possible to differentiate olive oil from other vegetable oil, as it is more natural due to its method of obtaining and its properties. Attempting to sell on a price basis means making the product trivial and it is a losing battle because there will always be other infinitely cheaper vegetable oils.
Turkish Food Magazine: What objectives could you advance us that you would like to achieve in the near future?
Murat Akmanr: We would like to consolidate our growth in export markets in terms of our own brand and product diversification, providing the highest possible value added products.
