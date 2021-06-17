The ChristGEO Media Group Inc. Releases Christian Country Music Station
Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ChristGEO Media Group Inc. releases long awaited Christian country music station
— Len Lombardo (John 15:13)
The ChristGEO™ Media Group Inc., a Christian entertainment and educational company announces today the launch of its long awaited Christian country music station.
Whether you are a Blake Shelton fan and are in the mood to be in "Gods Country" or the loved Larry Fleet, ChristGEO aims to please the Christian country lovers. For all those that don't like being in the drivers seat and want Jesus, To Take The Wheel, ChristGEO has the amazing and talented Carrie Underwood singing with passion for Jesus and showing people around the world what it looks like to sing with praise.
ChristGEO offers an array of amazing Christian music channels in all types of genres for listeners. Whether Christian country is your passion, or today's latest and greatest contemporary Christian hits. ChristGEO is streaming up some amazing Christian tunes 24-7. ChristGEO is launching hundreds of hosted talk radio programs and educational programs for listeners around the globe. To expand Christianity to not only Christian Households but also showing non-Christians that being Christian is not about speaking about love but living with it.
The ChristGEO platform allows Christians to connect and surround themselves with like-minded individuals to clear their hearts and minds from trials and tribulations that exist in the world. The common goal at ChristGEO™ is to help others continue their pathway of Christian living through music, social interaction and education that’s entertaining. No one ever said that Christians have to be boring?
“Our vision is to remain the very best Christian multimedia broadcasting production and publishing company,” said ChristGEO Manager L.Jones. “We are an organization that is doing everything we can to expand Christianity. We want to be the go-to place for everyone to rely on for great, uplifting and entertaining events and education.”
Five core values remain intact: integrity, respect, transparency, collaboration and humanity, while continuing to be open, honest and accountable within our team and customers to provide fun enjoyable programming.
