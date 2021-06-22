All About Dita: Glamour never goes out of style on new global platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global burlesque star Dita Von Teese is launching her own curated online store taking her glamorous, vintage inspired lingerie designs to customers worldwide.
Ditavonteeselingerie.com is a personally curated collection showcasing the undisputed queen of lingerie’s alluring and feminine style, reflecting the ambience of her unique collections, and showcasing her own personal favorites.
As well as introducing the timeless elegance, vintage glamour and comfort of her designs, the online store will, in time, give Dita’s many thousands of loyal followers a much wider range of styles and sizes, as well as a glimpse of new releases, an intimate look behind the scenes, previews of new designs and a special platform for the glamour icon to interact with her customers directly.
Dita said she is extremely excited to be launching the global site, saying she has always wanted to have an online store so that she can curate her collections as she designs them.
She says the new home of the Dita Von Teese lingerie brand will give her the chance to offer a broader selection of product and sizes than was the case in more traditional retail outlets.
“I am always so excited to see who buys my lingerie, and the best way to describe my customer is much like the way I describe my brand: She is timeless. The Dita customer is someone who loves beautiful elegant lingerie, appreciates the detailed finishes and isn’t afraid of vibrant, joyful color and exquisite black lace.” Dita says.
“My lingerie wearers are all sizes, shapes, genders and ages. Glamour doesn’t depend on being young, or fitting into beauty standards. It’s about creation and magic… lingerie is part of creating one’s own myth. With lingerie, you can be whoever you want to be underneath your clothes.”
The move to expand markets in the US, Europe, the UK and Australia is both exciting and a little bit daunting, she says, particularly after a tough year for retail globally.
“It was heartbreaking to see the retail world close down, and to see so many inspirational and talented people really struggle. Some people just cocooned themselves at home in their PJ’s, but I noticed many women embracing ‘at home’ glamour wearing beautiful robes and lingerie. So I don’t think glamour completely went away during this time, but towards the end of last year, you could really sense that the world began to wake up again, and people really wanted beautiful lingerie again.”
In the last nine months sales of Dita Von Teese lingerie have been very strong to the point that all of the recent Dita Von Teese fashion collections in the beautiful jewel colors have sold out. Some quantity of the current collections had to be held back so that there was stock available for the online store to launch. And very soon the new collection will arrive!
Ditavonteeselingerie.com will be a global online store, geared up to receive orders and ship to anywhere in the world within 7 days.
While the initial focus will naturally be the established markets of the US, Australia, UK and Europe, no country will be left out.
Dita has had 100% creative input into the site and everything about it, and it reflects her signature style and her unapologetic attention to detail. She personally ensures every image chosen is exactly right and that the beautiful selection of rich jewel colors is perfectly highlighted in the new online store.
Dita’s new store has some fabulous features such as the “send a hint wish list”, the shop by size feature and videos of Dita herself. Dita has ensured that her on line store is visually enticing and easy to navigate.
The global online store is just the beginning, with ambitions to more than double current global turnover in the next 12-24 months.
Dita is passionate about making her collections as inclusive as possible so over time ditavonteeselingerie.com will offer a broader size range, exclusive offers and special pre-release collections.
The Dita Von Teese lingerie brand is a global brand that retails through major department stores and boutiques including Nordstrom and Bloomingdales in the US, David Jones and Myer in Australia, Selfridges in the UK and Glamuse.com in Europe.
Ditavonteeselingerie.com was developed in collaboration with Dita’s global lingerie partner, Australian based company AB Enterprises, who have been working with Dita for over nine years to bring her vision to life.
“We’re thrilled to see this very successful long term partnership take the next step with the global launch of Dita’s new online store,” says AB Enterprises Managing Director Helen Anderson.
Ditavonteeselingerie.com will launch on Monday 21 June.
