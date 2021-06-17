The ChristGEO Media Group Inc., Offers Free Subscription Services For Individuals and Families below the Poverty Line
The ChristGEO™ a Christian entertainment and educational company announces today its plans to roll out free subscriptions for the less fortunate.
Glory Be To God”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ChristGEO™ Media Group Inc., a Christian entertainment and educational company announces today its plans to roll out free subscriptions for the less fortunate.
— Len Lombardo
Whether an individual or family is in a poverty stricken country around the world or right in our very backyards in the United States. ChristGEO will now offer its radio streaming services to eligible candidates for free.
CEO Len Lombardo says that while we very much would like to be in the hearts and homes of all Christians around the world. Our number one priority is spreading the word of God into the homes of individuals and families that may not be familiar with Christianity. We hope that these gentle seeds being planted may show how the Christian lifestyle can be filled with peace, hope and love.
The ChristGEO platform allows Christians to connect and surround themselves with like-minded individuals to clear their hearts and minds from trials and tribulations that exist in the world. The common goal at ChristGEO™ is to help others continue their pathway of Christian living through music, TV, social interaction and education that’s entertaining. No one ever said that Christians have to be boring?
“Our vision is to remain the very best Christian multimedia broadcasting production and publishing company,” said ChristGEO Manager L.Jones. “We are an organization that is doing everything we can to expand Christianity. We want to be the go-to place for everyone to rely on for great, uplifting and entertaining events and education.”
Five core values remain intact: integrity, respect, transparency, collaboration and humanity, while continuing to be open, honest and accountable within our team and customers to provide fun enjoyable programming.
ChristGEO sees robust growth during the 2nd quarter of 2021 with our streaming radio service station launches. Five music stations have been fully launched and ChristGEO has scheduled an additional 2 stations every 2 weeks till the end of 2021.
Our Music segment division currently consists of our top christian artists from around the world. Featuring Christian super stars like Zach Williams, Hillsong United and many more. Whether you love country Christian, Hip-Hop, Worship or Gospel, ChristGEO has deployed some of the latest and greatest artists for amazing Christian entertainment.
ChristGEO is adding hundreds of programs to our broadcasting channels during the course of 2021 that will offer an array of entertaining and educational programming. Aiming to be a unique content provider for homes around the world.
Offering a refreshing change of pace of what has become the norm for households across the globe.
Len Lombardo
The ChristGEO Media Group, Inc.
+1 800-970-0378
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
ChristGEO Video