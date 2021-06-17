Governor Cuomo: Celebrations Mark Lifting of COVID-19 Restriction "472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70 percent of New York's adults would have received their first COVID vaccination by this point... Learn more about Governor Cuomo:…

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that landmarks across the state will be lit blue and gold on June 15 in celebration of reaching 70 percent of New York adults receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition to these lightings, firework displays will be held at ten sites across the state beginning at 9:15pm

"472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70 percent of New York's adults would have received their first COVID vaccination by this point. What felt years away has been accomplished in less than one," Governor Cuomo said. "As we celebrate lifting restrictions and resuming our reimagined normal, we also reflect on the hard work of New York State's essential workers and we remember those we lost. New Yorkers have always been tough, but this last year has proven just how tough they are. Congratulations, New Yorkers, on all that your hard work has accomplished."

The following landmarks will be lit in blue and gold tonight, June 15, in honor of reaching this COVID milestone:

Empire State Building

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fireworks will be held at the following sites across the state, beginning at 9:15pm tonight, June 15:

Albany Empire State Plaza Albany, NY 12228

Binghamton Binghamton University M Lot 4400 Vestal Parkway E Vestal, NY 13850

Jones Beach Jones Beach State Park 1 Ocean Parkway Wantagh, NY 11793

Lake Placid Lake Placid Club Lake Placid, NY 12946

New York City New York Harbor

Niagara Falls Niagara Falls State Park Goat Island Road Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Nyack Memorial Park 4 Depew Ave. Nyack, NY 10960

Rochester Rochester Dome Arena 2695 E. Henrietta Rd Henrietta, NY 14467

Syracuse NYS Fairgrounds 581 State Fair Blvd Syracuse NY 13209

Utica Downtown Utica 100 Whitesboro Street Utica, NY 13502