Heart Consult Launched Online Video Consultation Service Exclusively for Cardiology Specialty

Online Video Consultation Services For Cardiology

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Consult, a recently launched online cardiology consultation platform, has started attracting attention from people looking for independent second opinions on their cardiac conditions.

The consultation is provided through an in-built platform within the website of Heart Consult (www.heart-consult.com). This online consultation platform uses advanced technology to bring a host of highly qualified and experienced cardiologists within reach of patients across the globe at affordable pricing. This platform, exclusively designed for cardiac consultations, was rolled out on 14th June 2021.

Consumers can explore a global panel of cardiologists, choose their preferred physician, and schedule an appointment according to the available time slots. Consumers can submit their clinical details and relevant medical reports before the consultation. During the 15 minutes consultation session, they can discuss their cardiac health with the cardiologists in detail. Very detailed, unbiased professional advice to consumers' queries is guaranteed to help them make more informed decisions regarding their cardiac health.

The service offering also consists of 24/7 customer support to assist the patients with scheduling appointments or follow-up questions or sharing medical records, etc.

All cardiologists in the panel have gone through a stringent selection process, ensuring appropriate academic qualifications and practice experience. The team of cardiologists is getting expanded daily, guaranteeing a dedicated team available to serve patients across the globe without waiting periods.

Heart Consult was founded by Dr. Biju Thomas Mathew, a German cardiologist. Talking about this new dedicated cardiac consultation portal, he says, "the primary objective of this platform is to make high-quality cardiac consultations accessible and affordable to all."

Heart Consult is a division of Heidelberg Medical Consultancy & Health Tourism Pvt. Ltd., a telehealth company primarily operating in teleradiology and telecardiology. In addition, HC offers online reporting services for radiology and cardiology imaging studies.