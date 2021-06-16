Facebook adds a range of new groupware apps, including an updated dashboard and ‘conflict alerts’

Facebook has announced a range of new admin tools for Facebook groups, including improved comment moderation processes, ‘Conflict Alerts’ to detect potentially problematic exchanges, and an updated dashboard highlighting the group tasks that need attention

The most important addition is an updated Admin Home setup, which will now make it easier for group administrators to access their various management tools, and to see what needs to be done each day in a more intuitive interface.

As explained by Facebook:

“Admin Home is a simpler, more intuitive destination for all admin tools, settings, and features that managers can customize according to their needs. ‘

As you can see on the screenshots, the new dashboard will contain a ‘To Review’ list of items that need admin attention, making it easier to stay up to date on the various tasks. Which, as your group grows, can quickly become problematic, and if you have a simple list of key alerts, it will save a lot of time and effort to perform their daily activities.

Facebook also says that the improved layout will make it easier for administrators to find the various options and tools at their disposal, while new features will also be highlighted in the app, as well as insider tips, to ensure administrators can stay up to date with the latest advances.

In addition, Facebook also adds comment moderation to Admin Assist, which allows group administrators to set their own criteria around what they want to moderate, and even automatically moderate both posts and comments based on these rules.

As you can see here, for example, administrators can now automatically reject comments that contain a link to a third-party website, which could be good for branded communities and avoid conflict with competing options.

Through the updated Admin Assist, group administrators can also rpeople who are not eligible to participate based on a variety of options (including how long they have a Facebook account and / or how long they have been a member of the group), while the tool will also have access to Facebooks provides advanced anti-spam tools.

Facebook notes that administrators will be able to use these automated rules to ‘maintain positive discussions and resolve conflicts within the group’, which is also the focus of its new ‘Conflict Alerts’, which according to Facebook will be used. AI to track down and notify administrators when there may be controversial or unhealthy conversations in their group so that they can act as needed.

As you can see here, the new conflict alerts will highlight interactions where Facebook’s system detects potential concerns, allowing administrators to step in and make sure things don’t boil over. This can be an excellent way to reduce anxiety so that administrators can scale down such situations before they become more divisive and problematic.

And when such conflicts are detected, managers can address them directly, or they can take new actions, such as delaying comments.

“Admins can temporarily limit how often specific group members can comment, and control how often comments can be made on certain posts that managers choose.”

Additional tools on this front can be a great help in dealing with it immediately, and in giving users a deterrent to continue with such exchanges.

Facebook also adds new general management and insight tools for groups, including new member summaries, which give an overview of the activities of each group member.

This will help managers assess and address different actions by understanding the input of each group member.

Facebooks has also added a new appeal process for group administrators, which contains content that they or other administrators have posted, or that has been approved by members.

This will help streamline the management of such people, instead of placing the burden on the member posting, or having to explain the rules directly to the user, as the Facebook moderation team will make the decision.

Facebook also gives admins the ability to mark group rules within comments and posts for clarity, while group members can also mark specific group rules when reporting posts and comments to administrators.

It seems like it could be helpful – but it can also be annoying, which can trigger some ‘conflict warnings’.

And finally, Facebook also delivers pinned comments and notices of administrative announcements available in all groups.

These last two have been available in many groups for some time, but now Facebook will expand access to everyone and provide more ways to keep your group members informed and ensure that these key updates are preferred.

There are a bunch of new elements, and additional considerations here, with Facebook making group moderation as easy as possible to support the 70 million active administrators and moderators Facebook groups run around the world.

Which makes sense. When volunteer moderators keep things in check, it reduces the burden on Facebook to do the same, while setting clear rules around interactions, and what is not acceptable to post, also takes the actions out of Facebook’s hands, and reduces the pressure on his team.

In many ways, this is the model that has helped Reddit become a key platform for engaging specific niches, while also reducing the impact of spam and junk by a dedicated army of volunteer moderators who keep every subreddit in check.

Facebook hopes it can facilitate the same in its groups used by 1.8 billion people per month – and if these tools and features can help reduce conflict, and share controversial material such as misinformation (by eliminating link sharing, for example), it can be a big step to reduce such concerns more widely, and Facebook’s interactions improve without Facebook’s own promoting moderation workload.

In other words, Facebook really needs its group mods to do these things for free. As such, it’s an important step to make the task as simple as possible – and for brand communities, there are a variety of potential benefits in these new updates.