Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market to Garner $8.95 Billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

Rise in incidence and prevalence of target conditions, developments in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals, and surge in adoption of SPECT and PET scans have boosted the growth of the Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market. The market across China dominated in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market was accounted for $4.11 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.95 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2028.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1253



Rise in incidence and prevalence of target conditions, developments in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals, and surge in adoption of SPECT and PET scans have boosted the growth of the Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market. Moreover, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatment supplemented the market growth. However, short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals, supply volatility, logistical challenges, and stringent regulatory policies coupled with competition from conventional alternative diagnostic procedures hinder the market growth. On the contrary, use of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic presented several challenges such as a disrupted supply chain and shortage of raw materials.

The prolonged lockdown in Asian countries and temporary ban on cross-boarder import-export led to distribution problems.

The Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market is segmented on the basis of type, modality, application, end user, and country.

Based on type, the diagnostic application segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the market. However, the therapy treatment segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1253



On the basis of modality, the alpha emitters segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.0% from 2020 to 2028. However, the SPECT segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the market.

The Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market is analyzed across several regions such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The market across China dominated in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. Moreover, the country is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Bracco S.P.A. (Bracco Imaging S.P.A.), Bwx Technologies, Inc. (Nordion, Inc.), Cardinal Health, Inc., Danaher Corporation (GE Healthcare), FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. (FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation), Ion Beam Applications (Ion Beam Applications, SA), Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.), Novartis AG (Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (ABX advanced biochemical compounds GmbH), and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Professional Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Digital Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Oncology/Cancer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Neurology Devices market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Nuclear Medicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research