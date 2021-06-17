Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 6.16.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jay S. Caddell, 57, of Yountville, has been reappointed Skilled Nursing Facility Administrator at the Veterans Home of California, Yountville, where he has served in that position since 2018. Caddell was Administrator at Mount Miguel Covenant Village from 2007 to 2018. He was a Health Care Consultant at Manos Banbury Corporation from 2006 to 2007. Caddell was Administrator at the Remington Club from 2006 to 2007 and at Paradise Hills Convalescent Center from 1986 to 2006. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $148,524. Caddell is registered without party preference.

Kevin M. McGuire, 39, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed Skilled Nursing Administrator at the Veterans Home of California, West Los Angeles, where he has served in that position since 2017. McGuire was a Skilled Nursing Facility Administrator at the Veterans Home of California, Barstow from 2015 to 2017. He was a Nursing Home Administrator at Country Villa Terrace Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living from 2014 to 2015 and at Country Villa Los Feliz Nursing Center from 2011 to 2014. McGuire was an Assistant Nursing Home Administrator at Golden Living Center, Fresno from 2008 to 2011. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $141,588. McGuire is a Democrat.

Jim S. Miller, 56, of Bonita, has been reappointed Skilled Nursing Administrator at the Veterans Home of California, Chula Vista, where he has served in that position since 2008. Miller was a Real Estate Agent at Realty Executive and Prudential California Realty from 2002 to 2008. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $134,916. Miller is a Republican.

Nichole S. Morgan, 46, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Water Resources Control Board, where she has been Assistant Deputy Director of Financial Assistance since 2019 and served in several positions from 2009 to 2019, including Supervising Water Resources Control Engineer in the Division of Financial Assistance, Water Resources Control Engineer in the Division of Water Rights and in the Office of the Delta Water Master, and Water Resources Control Engineer in the Division of Financial Assistance. Morgan held multiple positions at the California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Central Valley from 2011 to 2014, including Supervising Water Resources Control Engineer and Senior Water Resources Control Engineer. She was Project Manager VII at URS Corporation in 2009 and Project Manager III and Operations Manager at RMC Water and Environment from 2006 to 2009. Morgan was Project Engineer at Kimley-Horn and Associates from 2005 to 2006. She was Senior Civil Engineer and Departmental Construction and Maintenance Supervisor at the California Department of Parks and Recreation from 2004 to 2005. Morgan was Project Manager at Psomas from 2001 to 2004 and Assistant Civil Engineer at the Sacramento County Regional Sanitation District from 1999 to 2001. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $159,068. Morgan is a Democrat.

###