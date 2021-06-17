YouTube adds new control options for short remixes, tests short analyzes in the main program

With YouTube’s TikTok-like pants in more regions, it also adds some new options to give channel managers more control over how their content can be used by Shorts creators, and new analytics in the main program to track the performance of Shorts.

First, YouTube has added a new control option in YouTube Studio that enables channel managers to prevent users from using the audio of their videos in Shorts remixes, including the ability to block bulk Shorts sampling.

As you can see here, you can now select multiple videos to compose in your table of contents, and then select ‘Short Sample’ in the ‘Edit’ drop-down menu at the top of the list. You can then select ‘Do not allow sampling’ if you do not want people to mix audio from your videos in a short cut.

YouTube hopes to make remixing an important element of Shorts engagement, as it already is on TikTok, with YouTube having an exponentially larger content library from which users can choose to create their own creative Shorts clips. But it’s clear that many creators are concerned about this, and do not want their clips cut into smaller, potentially mocking monsters. As such, YouTube has added this new control option, which provides more capacity to help YouTubers manage the use of their clips.

In addition, YouTube is also testing the addition of Shorts Analysis in the main YouTube app, as opposed to being available only in YouTube Studio.

As you can see here, YouTube wants to provide an important overview of key card data in the main application, which will make it easier for users to access performance information on mobile devices, and without having to go into a separate app . This may be a more attractive option for Shorts creators who are primarily on mobile devices, giving them more ways to track performance and align their strategy with response insights.

And if that’s not enough, and as you can see at the bottom of the screenshot, YouTube also provides a link to YouTube Studio for more insight into your Shorts performance.

Shorts are becoming a bigger focus for YouTube, especially as the feature launches in India, where TikTok was banned in June last year. At the time, TikTok was one of the most popular programs in the region, and for many, Shorts replaced engagement and offered new ways to link and share content, while also enabling them to build an audience that they could then last longer. earn. YouTube clips.

In his recent earnings update, YouTube’s parent company Alphabet, reports that shorts are up to 6.5 billion daily views, compared to 3.5 billion at the end of 2020, while YouTube also recently announced a new $ 100 million fund to help top Shorts creators, and to provide more incentive for Shorts jobs.

This, coupled with the above expansion to more regions, could make Shorts a more important consideration, which will also mean that new controls and insights like these will play a bigger role as more creators consider their options.