Disposable medical gloves Market to generate $8.44 Billion by 2025, States the Report by Allied Market Research

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the disposable medical gloves market . The findings of the report states that the global market for disposable medical gloves system generated $4.04 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $8.44 billion by 2025, manifesting a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.

“The growth of the disposable medical gloves market is attributed to the rise in concern for safety and hygiene, coupled with advanced manufacturing technologies. Market players have successfully developed gloves with different properties such as higher resistance against chemicals, greater anti-tear properties and gloves with limited thickness thereby not affecting the donning and doffing process, which is anticipated to create huge opportunities for the growth of disposable medical gloves industry.” Said Onkar Sumant, the manager of Healthcare at Allied Market Research.

The report provides detailed information based on the key determinants of the market to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. The growing concern for safety & hygiene drives the growth of the global disposable medical gloves market. However, allergic reaction from certain gloves and competition pricing offered by local manufacturers restrain the growth to certain extent. Moreover, rise in number of end users such as health care and Pharmaceutical industries is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities in the future.

The report provides a detailed scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the disposable medical gloves system market globally. The global pandemic led to augmented demand for disposable medical gloves. The growing number of patients all across the world has further fueled the demand for disposable medical gloves during the initial phase. Moreover, as a result of the pandemic, the people have become more concerned regarding hygiene and health, owing to which the demand is expected to increase even post pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global disposable medical gloves system market on the basis of type, form, and region. These insights are helpful for the new entrants as well as current market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and highest revenue generating segment to accomplish growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the natural rubber gloves segment dominated with the highest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the global disposable medical gloves market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the nitrile gloves segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Based on form, the non-powdered gloves segment contributed to the highest share in 2017, holding nearly four-fifth of the global disposable medical gloves market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is anticipates to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2025.

Based on region, the market is studied across regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2017 with the highest market share in 2017 accounting for more than two-fifths of the total revenue share. However, the region across Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.6% throughout the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global disposable medical gloves system market analyzed in the report include Ansell Limited, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Inc., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Dynarex Corporation, Cardinal Health, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

