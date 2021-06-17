MakinaRocks Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

MakinaRocks, a startup developing ML-based industrial AI solutions, was selected as a 2021 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, South Korea, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2021 - companies that are shaping industries from healthcare to retail and many more.

- This year’s cohort includes representation from 26 economies on six continents with reach far beyond traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley.

- MakinaRocks, which develops machine learning-based solutions and platforms for the industrial sector, was selected for their contributions in the field of advanced manufacturing.

- The full list of Technology Pioneers can be viewed here(http://wef.ch/techpioneers21).

MakinaRocks, a Seoul-based industrial AI solutions company, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. With a focus in anomaly detection, intelligent control, and predictive analytics, MakinaRocks develops industrial AI solutions and Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) platforms for the manufacturing and energy industries.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Andre Yoon of MakinaRocks will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. MakinaRocks will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

“We’re excited to welcome MakinaRocks to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. “MakinaRocks and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”

“We are honored to be acknowledged as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum,” said MakinaRocks CEO Andre Yoon. “At MakinaRocks, our goal is to optimize the capacities of machines and data to foster human potential. The Forum provides us with the opportunity to contribute to accelerating the deployment of advanced technology into the industry.”

For the first time in the community’s history, over 30% of the cohort are led by women. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. This year’s cohort includes start-ups from 26 countries, with UAE, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. 2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here(http://wef.ch/techpioneers21).

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.

All info on this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers21

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here.

About MakinaRocks: Founded in 2017, MakinaRocks is a start-up specializing in industrial AI solutions and Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) platforms. Partnered with companies in semiconductor, battery, and energy industries, MakinaRocks drew attention to their growth potential and technical expertise with their global conglomerate-based Series A ($10 million). MakinaRocks’s solutions enhance industries by detecting anomalies in equipment, increasing product quality, and optimizing process control. (www.makinarocks.ai)

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.



