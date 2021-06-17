Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of 3rd Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the 1400 block of 3rd Street, Southwest.

At approximately 1:52 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. An additional victim was located on the scene and was not injured.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.