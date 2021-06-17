MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: June 7, 2021 to June 14, 2021

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 7, 2021, through Monday, June 14, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 27 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Christopher David Green, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-075-983

A Smith & Wesson handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of 7th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-076-256

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Hamilton Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Erik Vaughn Riggans, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-076-295

A Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kenneth Edwin Garris, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol – prior Felony of Carrying a Pistol, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Destruction of Property, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Destructive Device, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-076-353

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of K Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Christopher Pierce, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-076-572

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 800 block of L Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Markeith Dwayne Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Reckless Driving, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, No Permit, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-077-062

Thursday, June 10, 2021

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1300 block of Q Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Contee Thomas, of Camp Springs, MD, for Counterfeit Tags, No Permit, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-077-397

A Kahr Arms CW9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-077-448

A Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old William Lisenby, of Lorton, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-077-527

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-077-528

Friday, June 11, 2021

An FN 506 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-077-939

A Glock 19 Gen 4 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-077-946

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 15th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Shawn Tyler Northan, of Hampton, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-078-009

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Stephanie Pearcey, of Roanoke, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-078-185

Saturday, June 12, 2021

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-078-120

A Glock 27 Gen 5 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of I Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Taquita Liggins, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 21-078-498

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 26th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Anton Morris, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone. CCN: 21-078-508

A Glock 19X 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Kidus Yared Mengistu, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-078-551

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-078-663

Sunday, June 13, 2021

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Burglary One, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-079-140

A Glock 19 Air Soft BB gun was recovered in the 900 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Ricky Lee Parham, of Bladensburg, MD, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-079-209

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Oakwood Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Allan Joseph Ross, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-079-267

Monday, June 14, 2021

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-079-492

An assault rifle was recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-079-742

An Aces Tactical FD12 12 gauge shotgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4200 block of 13th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Marques Drake, of Northeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Zyria Nikia Ramseur, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Prohibit Purchase/Ownership of Body Armor by Violent Felons, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device CCN: 21-079-776

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

###