Instagram adds group fundraisers, facilitating new awareness opportunities

Instagram has added the ability to conduct group fundraisers on the platform, which will enable users to raise awareness of the causes by having multiple people collaborate on one promotion within the app.

As explained by Instagram:

“Offline fundraising is often a group activity, from things like loop-a-thons, to bake sales, after concerts, and we wanted to bring the same sense of community to Instagram fundraisers so people can activate around one cause together. 100% of the funds also go directly to the non-profit organization for which you are raising money. ‘

As you can see in the example, when you set up a fundraiser on IG, you will also be able to invite others to take part in the initiative, which will expand your reach as more people promote the effort, while also, as Instagram notes, to facilitate new forms of fundraising initiatives.

Instagram has been working to add more tools to help people raise funds on the platform, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform added personal fundraisers last July, then it followed up with Instagram Live Fundraisers in August. Instagram also added the capability for users to create and share non-profit fundraisers directly within their IG feed last november.

And these efforts have facilitated new opportunities, with Facebook reporting that more than $ 5 billion raised, in total, through its various tools on both its main platform and on Instagram.

Group fundraisers add another element to this, and can see more people looking for collaborative fundraising and awareness projects on the platform.

To start a group collection: