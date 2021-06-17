Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,259 in the last 365 days.

Instagram adds group fundraisers, facilitating new awareness opportunities

Instagram has added the ability to conduct group fundraisers on the platform, which will enable users to raise awareness of the causes by having multiple people collaborate on one promotion within the app.

As explained by Instagram:

“Offline fundraising is often a group activity, from things like loop-a-thons, to bake sales, after concerts, and we wanted to bring the same sense of community to Instagram fundraisers so people can activate around one cause together. 100% of the funds also go directly to the non-profit organization for which you are raising money. ‘

As you can see in the example, when you set up a fundraiser on IG, you will also be able to invite others to take part in the initiative, which will expand your reach as more people promote the effort, while also, as Instagram notes, to facilitate new forms of fundraising initiatives.

Instagram has been working to add more tools to help people raise funds on the platform, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform added personal fundraisers last July, then it followed up with Instagram Live Fundraisers in August. Instagram also added the capability for users to create and share non-profit fundraisers directly within their IG feed last november.

And these efforts have facilitated new opportunities, with Facebook reporting that more than $ 5 billion raised, in total, through its various tools on both its main platform and on Instagram.

Group fundraisers add another element to this, and can see more people looking for collaborative fundraising and awareness projects on the platform.

To start a group collection:

  • First create a fundraiser on your own by tapping the Create icon (“+”) at the top right of your feed> select ‘Post’> select an image> tap ‘Add fundraising’ and select the non-profit organization you want to raise money for> add details and tap ‘Share’
  • Then invite others to join by tapping the ‘Share’ button on your fundraising page> ‘Invite group members’> search for accounts to invite and you’re ready to go!

You just read:

Instagram adds group fundraisers, facilitating new awareness opportunities

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.