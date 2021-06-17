CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Governor DeSantis for Signing DFS Agency Bill

6/16/2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released the following statement regarding Governor Ron DeSantis’ signing of House Bill 1209, Department of Financial Services (DFS) Agency Bill. This legislation strengthens DFS’ efforts to support firefighters, better protect victims of sexual harassment and safeguard Floridians from fraud and scams. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “The signing of our agency bill is a big win for our state and allows DFS to better serve all Floridians. This legislation enhances the services provided by DFS by strengthening our fraud fighting efforts to combat rising insurance rates, further supports Florida’s firefighters in their battle against cancer, and better protects victims of sexual harassment against acts of retaliation. It’s no doubt that 2020 brought significant challenges to the State of Florida, but with the signing of this legislation, we will ensure a brighter future for our great state. A huge thank you to Governor DeSantis, President Simpson, Speaker Sprowls, Senator Burgess and Representative Fetterhoff for your support of DFS. It was an honor to get to work with all of you on this important piece of legislation.”

HB 1209 allows the DFS risk management program to provide a line of cancer coverage for state agency firefighters and enables certified volunteer firefighters to continue to serve their communities while pursuing certification to become a regular or permanent firefighter. The bill also clarifies that it is unlawful to impersonate any of the DFS Division of Investigative and Forensic Services officers and designates the Division of Public Assistance Fraud as a criminal justice agency. The legislation strengthens protections for state agencies and universities within the DFS Risk Management program regarding protections for sexual harassment victims and spells out continuing education requirements for insurance agents. Lastly, the bill enhances DFS’s ability to fight unlicensed activity in the funeral industry.

Senator Danny Burgess said, “I was honored to sponsor the DFS Agency bill and support the department’s mission to fight fraud and protect consumers. Thank you to CFO Patronis, my colleagues in the Senate and House and to Governor DeSantis for helping us get this good bill across the finish line.”

Representative Elizabeth Fetterhoff said, "I applaud Governor DeSantis for singing House Bill 1209 today. Fighting fraud, advocating for Florida's firefighters, and protecting consumers is an important mission and I was honored to have the opportunity to sponsor this good bill. I thoroughly enjoyed working closely with CFO Patronis and my colleagues in the legislature to ensure this critical legislation was passed."