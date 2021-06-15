Remarks at Media Availability Following Meeting with House Committee Chairs on Next Steps on January 6th Investigations

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a media availability following a meeting with House Committee Chairs to discuss next steps on January 6th investigations. Below is a full transcript:

Speaker Pelosi. Good morning. Good morning. Good morning.

We just had a meeting – I called a meeting of the Committees of jurisdiction, so they could inform the Leadership of what avenues of inquiry they would be pursuing to seek the truth about January 6th. We’re disappointed that we could not get the bipartisan Commission through the Senate. We gave them two and a half extra weeks since the previous vote, but the impression I had yesterday is that we should proceed. And how we proceed is what we were discussing.

We’ve considered several options as we look forward, but there'll be an – a cascade of activity from the Committees. And it is up to them to tell me what their inquiries were. I was not telling them – they were telling me what their lines of inquiry would be. Whether it was Judiciary, Appropriations, Homeland Security, House Administration, Intelligence Committee, I said Appropriations already. And the Leadership was there to hear what course of action they were suggesting, COR, the Committee on [Oversight and] Reform also, they were there, too.

So, we’ll see. To be determined. And we’re looking at a couple suggestions that were put forth to come to a conclusion, which will be soon.

***

Q: So, you guys have not made a final decision on a Select Committee yet?

Speaker Pelosi. No. No.

Q: Do you have a preference for anything, ma’am? Do you want to do a Select Committee or –

Speaker Pelosi. The preference I have is the Joint Commission, the bipartisan Commission that we had.

Just so you know, I served on the Congressional Committee for 9/11, which predated the 9/11 Commission. The 9/11 Commission was not signed into law until November 27th – November 27th, 2002. Fourteen months after 9/11. It took a very long time, because the Republicans resisted. It was the families of 9/11 that really lifted up with the urgency that it should have had.

In the meantime, we had a House and Senate Joint Bipartisan Committee. I was one of the Co-Chairs, as the Ranking Member on Intel, and we did our investigation. When the final bill for 9/11 – it had in it that the Commission should look at the other agencies of government, including the work that Congress had done. So, whether we have a Commission today, tomorrow, the next day out of the Senate or not, the work of the Committees will be very important in seeking what we are – getting the American people the truth.

[Crosstalk]

Q: Is there a specific timeframe you’re looking at? Over the next week?

Speaker Pelosi. When we’re ready, we will make an announcement.

[Crosstalk]

Q: – again on the Commission, or will you appoint a Select Committee?

Speaker Pelosi. I’m sorry?

Q: Do you think the Senate should vote again on the –

Speaker Pelosi. I had hoped they would have by now, but we can't wait any longer. We will proceed, and if they do, they can have the advantage of what we have – are doing as the 9/11 Commission had the advantage of what the Congressional Committees did.

Q: Do you have confidence – do you have confidence in Chief Pittman given that she declined to testify before Chair Maloney's committee?

Speaker Pelosi. I'm not here to talk about that.

Q: Would this Select Committee replace the other ongoing investigations from the Committees of jurisdiction or would that be happening in tandem?

Speaker Pelosi. The purpose of this meeting was to hear what the Committees of jurisdiction would be pursuing. And they should continue to do that. They can do an in-depth in their field. There's Homeland Security: what are the root causes of this? Whether it’s House Administration and how we protect the Capitol. Whether it's Intelligence Committee as to a breakdown in the transfer of intel and appreciation of what the intelligence was. Whether it’s the Judiciary Committee in terms of its area of jurisdiction. Whether it’s the Committee of – COR, the Committee of [Oversight and] Reform and the pursuit that they have. The House Administration – I think Appropriations has had – Appropriations has had, what, seventeen hearings, fourteen hearings, a large number of hearings already in their subcommittees of jurisdiction, as well. Most of them in the Legislative Branch Subcommittee.

So, the point of this meeting was to hear the paths that they are on as a foundation for how we go forward. So, it is not to take the place of that.

Q: Can you give us any more details on the options that were laid out and what you or the Committee Chairs think are the pluses and minuses of those various options?

Speaker Pelosi. Yes, but not right now.

[Laughter]

Staff. Alright, thank you all. Thank you. Thank you, guys. Thank you.

Speaker Pelosi. Thank you.

# # #