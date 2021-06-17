Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LinkedIn shares new insights and tips on effective branding through content [Infographic]

As the effects of vaccines are now well under way, many parts of the world are gradually entering a rebuilding phase, which will increase economic growth and investment, and create new opportunities for many brands to expand their operations rapidly.

But in order to do that, you may need to rethink your approach to addressing the new market. Perceptions have indeed changed, affecting businesses will have less money for investment, and the way you can communicate what you do may also need to change as a result of pandemic-inspired shifts.

As explained by LinkedIn:

“Although business is slowly returning to ‘normal’, the reality is that the landscape is anything but. Many companies are still in a recovery mode, and customers are still feeling insecure. This is not the time for complacency or actual activity. Future brand growth and success depends on cultivating the foundation of trust and credibility built up during these difficult months. ‘

To help with this, LinkedIn ‘after new infographic, with a series of tips on how to develop your digital marketing and outreach strategy, including notes on setting up a central content plan to strengthen your branding messages.

Here are some great tips – you can read the full summary of LinkedIn here, or check out the information below.

LinkedIn shares new insights and tips on effective branding through content [Infographic]

