Clubhouse wants to improve its presence in India with the expansion of ‘Creator First’ funding

After limiting his own growth potential by not having an Android app at all until last month, Clubhouse has now seen a massive expansion in Android user base, adding four million additional users, effectively tripling what it had on iOS only on last report.

Many of the users have to be based in India, where Android is by far the dominant mobile operating system – because today the Clubhouse announced that it is its extension First Award Creator Program to specifically fund selected programs of Indian creators.

As explained by Clubhouse:

“Since our Android release a few weeks ago, millions of people in India have downloaded Clubhouse to have real, meaningful and often very fun conversations. We are awe for the clubhouse creators in India who share their talents with people all over the world. “

Through the Creator First program, which is also a clubhouse walk in the US, Clubhouse offers selected participants ongoing support and guidance to help them grow their concepts in the app. Clubhouse also offers those in the program a guaranteed income of at least $ 5,000 per month to help. It is not clear if the same amount is offered to participants in India but a ‘monthly allowance’ is definitely part of the package.

‘In India we’ve seen rooms on cricket, music (including lots of fun) over the last few weeks Antakshari rooms), rooms for games and contests, rooms for religion and prayer, and so much more. We are so excited to see what creators from across India will bring to the table. ‘

The funding will help Clubhouse promote some of its most popular content, and ideally also to establish strong ties with key creators as part of its ongoing growth plan.

Clubhouse may have just arrived in India at the right time. With Twitter face limitations of Indian regulators, and TikTok, which was one of the most popular programs in the region, was banned last June due to the continuing border tensions between India and China, it has opened up new opportunities for social applications in the country, and with the Indian digital adoption still really in the early stages, and as people seek more information during the pandemic, Clubhouse a specific need, and niche, which it does not in most other places.

India is also uniquely in line with sound due to the numerous languages ​​and dialects spoken in the region. According to Indian Express, more than 121 languages ​​are spoken in India, and the advantage of sound in this regard is that although not everyone knows how to read these different communication styles, many people do understand how to interpret it audibly through their daily interactions. .

That’s why Facebook has added voice clips as a status option in India back in 2018, and this is probably why Clubhouse is now getting a boost, re – providing for a specific connection type, and enabling open speech, in real time and on a large scale.

Of course, it will probably not be long before the Indian government takes a closer look at the app and wants to impose restrictions as on other platforms. But right now, India is perhaps the best option of Clubhouse, as Twitter’s Spaces keep evolving, en Facebook’s sound rooms comes very close to a proper launch.

Given this, it makes sense for clubhouse to make hay while the sun is shining, and want to bring about more growth in the Indian market. And it can work – it certainly looks like the most viable long-term initiative the company has implemented so far.