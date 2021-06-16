Snapchat shares new insights on how users celebrate Pride Month and what they expect from brands

With Pride Month now well underway, Snapchat has a new report which looks at how the Pride users want to behave, but also what they expect, and what they want to see from brands around the same.

The insights are based on a survey of 5,000 Snapchat users across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden and Australia. It’s a wide range of diverse regions, offering great insight into the general mood among the broader Snapchat user community.

Here’s what the data shows.

First, Snapchat says its users are increasingly looking to celebrate Pride Month and make inclusivity more common.

“3 out of 4 Snapchatters use the word” inclusive “to describe themselves and their friends, and 9 out of 10 use the word” child “.

Snapchat notes that ‘inclusivity’ in this regard also extends to all aspects, including the causes people care about, the music they love, and the content they create and share online, and so on. And as you can see in the list above, we also like to trade with brands that reflect similar values ​​and approaches, which is an important consideration in setting up your point of view within the app.

“Nearly half of Snapchatters agree that all brands should reflect representation and inclusion – but while Snapchatters want to see brands support diversity and inclusion, it’s important to them that these initiatives are meaningful and authentic.”

In other words, you can not just add a rainbow filter to your profile picture and expect to reap the benefits – Snapchat users are looking for brands that take a real stand, and want real change or impact through their business presence and / or processed.

“More than half of Snapchatters do research to determine whether a brand is responsible for the inclusion. In addition to looking at whether a brand has diverse and inclusive content, nearly 1 in 3 Snapchatters will review the mission statement and values ​​of a brand. “In the same way, many Snapchatters will do the same. Look at brand leadership to ensure that brand values ​​are represented at the organizational level.”

This is an increasingly important consideration for businesses, as younger consumers, who are very technologically savvy and have a greater awareness of different social consequences, want an understanding of not only what your brand does, and the products it does. offer. sells, but also what it stands for, whether it acts in different ways based on its public obligations and statements, and how it does so.

Same as reflected in different studies – Gen Z consumers are more focused on social causes and more cautious towards PR pitches, as opposed to the actual impact. As such, it is important for brands to appeal to younger consumer groups to make clear statements about their position on social issues and how they actually want to help. This can have a huge impact on the perception of brands, and ultimately shopping behavior as well.

“64% of Snapchatters around the world say they are interested in supporting brands that celebrate inclusion and diversity. In addition, 35% said they are more likely to buy products and services from brands they consider inclusive. ‘

Beyond that, brands can also change themselves by using their platforms to promote relevant causes.

“More than a quarter of Snapchatters said they would act on a social issue, including further research, a donation or participation in an event if requested by a brand.”

Thus, not only does it increase your own brand appeal by communicating about relevant issues, but you can also help raise awareness of relevant causes among your followers.

These are important considerations to keep in mind – because younger audiences definitely think that way about their thinking and where they spend their money.

You can read Snap’s full report here.