Kita Gandhi Joins Sterling Engineering as Director of Life Sciences Engineering

WESTCHESTER, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 -- Sterling Engineering, an engineering project management solutions provider, today announced that Kita Gandhi has joined the firm as Director of Life Sciences Engineering.

Ms. Gandhi has more than 20 years of engineering and management experience, including 16 years in engineering roles with Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie, a global research-driven biopharmaceutical company. At Sterling Engineering, Ms. Gandhi will work to expand Sterling’s engineering services offering and to deepen support services to existing clients already engaged in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors.

“Kita is an excellent addition to the Sterling Engineering team,” said Dolores Connolly, Sterling Engineering CEO. “Sterling Engineering has enjoyed record double-digit growth over the past five years, setting a new record in 2020 at 28%. Kita’s extensive engineering life sciences background and project management accomplishments will help strengthen Sterling’s solution offerings. Kita’s strong leadership experience coupled with her passion, knowledge, and experience will further position Sterling Engineering as the ‘partner of choice’ for many companies. As a certified WBE, I am particularly pleased to add another dynamic female leader to the Sterling senior management team.”

“I am excited to join the Sterling Engineering team,” said Kita Gandhi. “Sterling has an impressive reputation and history of excellence that uniquely positions the company to provide important value to the life sciences industry. As organizations move forward from the pandemic and dynamic changes in life sciences and manufacturing evolve, Sterling is in a position to provide efficient and expert services to help organizations accomplish their engineering goals.”

Ms. Gandhi is a PMP-certified chemical engineer, project manager, and entrepreneur with experience in both large corporate and small business environments. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis and her Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

