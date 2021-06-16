Facebook launches first test of ads in the VR environment

Facebook sees VR as the next phase in social connectivity, providing more immersive, engaging ways for users to connect, collaborate, and participate in a fully simulated environment.

But to spur the growth of VR, Facebook also needs a clear monetization strategy. Building this new platform requires considerable investment, and Facebook needs to take that into account – which is why Facebook is even at this early stage already researching ads in VR worlds, and now proceeds in a limited capacity to live testing of such.

Good on Jasper’s Market – Always make an appearance in Facebook’s advertising mock-ups.

As you can see here, Facebook’s VR arm Oculus is now testing new in-stream VR ads that allow users to communicate in the headset.

As explained by Oculus:

“Our primary focus at Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) is to gather more people at VR, promote the consumer experience and make progress with our long-term augmented reality initiatives. We are also exploring new ways for developers to generate revenue – it is an important part of ensuring that we create a self-sustaining platform that can support a variety of business models that can unlock new types of content and audiences, as well as help us continue to make innovative AR / VR hardware more accessible to more people. “

Like the main apps of Facebook, the facilitation of advertising lowers the cost to consumers because Facebook makes money from using it, as opposed to charging a subscription fee. For Oculus, of course, users will still have to buy a VR headset, and it does not look like they will be coming for free anytime soon (the current Oculus Quest 2 headphones cost $ 299). But by building an advertising ecosystem at this early stage, Oculus can help reduce costs in various ways, to facilitate the use of the technology more broadly.

This is also an important note for advertisers. It may not seem like a big deal yet, but VR sales have seen a big jump in the last few months, with approx. 2 million Quest 2 headpieces sold in first quarter this year alone. Predictions are that Facebook has already sold about 5 million units of the device, which was just launched in October last year, while Facebook’s ‘Other Revenue’, which mainly consists of sales of its Oculus headset, has, according to the most recent update.

The COVID-19 exclusions, which severely limited entertainment and social options around the world, forced people to come up with new ideas, and VR appeared to be a useful distraction for many people. And given that, there may already be a significant appeal to advertising in VR – and it will become more relevant and valuable over time and the adoption will continue to pick up steam.

At the moment, however, it’s just a limited test, with Facebook wanting to meet feedback from developers and the community and repeat it from there.

“We provide more details on when ads can become more widely available on the Oculus platform and in the Oculus mobile app, as well as clues for businesses and developers interested in advertising on Oculus.”

It’s still an interesting place to look, and while some will not infiltrate the idea of ​​advertising, even virtual worlds, the principles here are solid, and it makes sense for Facebook to build ads in the early stages of development.