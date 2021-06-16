Westminster / VCR, Unlawful Mischief, Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102388

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Jensen

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: June 16, 2021 at approximately 11:07 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Meeting House Road, Rockingham

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions, Unlawful Mischief, Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Jason Moul

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, troopers responded to a residence on Meeting House Road in Rockingham in response to a trespassing male. Investigation revealed that the male, Jason Moul, was also in violation of several conditions of release. Moul was subsequently arrested for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2021 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.