Westminster / VCR, Unlawful Mischief, Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102388

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Jensen             

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: June 16, 2021 at approximately 11:07 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Meeting House Road, Rockingham

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions, Unlawful Mischief, Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Jason Moul                                             

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, troopers responded to a residence on Meeting House Road in Rockingham in response to a trespassing male. Investigation revealed that the male, Jason Moul,  was also in violation of several conditions of release. Moul was subsequently arrested for the above offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2021 at 12:30 PM          

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF  

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

