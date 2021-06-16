Westminster / VCR, Unlawful Mischief, Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102388
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Jensen
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: June 16, 2021 at approximately 11:07 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Meeting House Road, Rockingham
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions, Unlawful Mischief, Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Jason Moul
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, troopers responded to a residence on Meeting House Road in Rockingham in response to a trespassing male. Investigation revealed that the male, Jason Moul, was also in violation of several conditions of release. Moul was subsequently arrested for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2021 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Y
