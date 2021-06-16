Work to Begin on a Pipe Replacement Project in Huntingdon and Fulton Counties, Detour to be Placed on Route 4013 (Wells Valley Road)

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Prime Contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, will begin work and place a detour on Route 4013 (Wells Valley Road) beginning on Saturday, June 26, on part of a project to replace and rehabilitate five existing pipes in Huntingdon and Fulton Counties.

Work on this roadway will consist of replacing the existing pipe with an elliptical pipe.

Beginning Saturday, traffic will be detoured for three days. The signed 17.5-mile detour will use Route 915 (North Valley Road), Route 4006 (Mountain House Road), Route 655 (Waterfall Road) and Route 913 (New Grenada).

Overall work on this project consists of the replacement or rehabilitation of five existing pipes at different location in Huntingdon and Fulton Counties. Two other routes that will be worked on include Route 35 (Shade Valley Road) in Tell Township, Huntingdon County and Route 350 (Warriors Mark Path Road) in Franklin Township, Huntingdon County. These will be worked on at a later date.

All work on this $525,000 project is expected to be completed by September of 2021.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101