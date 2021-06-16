Work to Begin on a Pipe Replacement Project on Route 655 in Fulton County, Detour to be Placed

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Prime Contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise will begin work on Tuesday, June 29, on the replacement of five existing pipe culverts at different locations along a seven-mile section of Route 655 between Hustontown and the Village of Waterfall in Taylor Township, Fulton County.

Beginning Tuesday, a 37-mile signed detour will be placed. The detour will follow Route 655 (Waterfall Road), 994 (Church Street/Hudson Street), 475 (Clear Ridge Road), and back to Route 655 (Waterfall Road). The detour is expected to be in place for approximately two months, weather depending.

Work consists of the replacement of the existing pipe culverts with larger pipe culverts, as well as guiderail and any miscellaneous construction as needed.

All work on this $658,000 project is expected to be completed by November of 2021.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101