Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4100 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the 4100 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:22 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/ay2k0FjMi1g

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.